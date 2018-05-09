CME Group Inc. Announces Preliminary Results from its 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

elected Terrence A. Duffy , Timothy S. Bitsberger , Charles P. Carey , Dennis H. Chookaszian , Ana Dutra , Martin J. Gepsman , Larry G. Gerdes , Daniel R. Glickman , Deborah J. Lucas , Alex J. Pollock , Terry L. Savage , William R. Shepard , Howard J. Siegel and Dennis A. Suskind , each for a one-year term expiring in 2019;

approved, on an advisory basis, the compensation of our named executive officers.

In addition, the company's Class B-2 shareholders elected Ronald A. Pankau and David J. Wescott, and Class B-3 shareholders elected Elizabeth A. Cook, each for a one-year term expiring in 2019.

The election of the Class B-1 directors and the Class B-1 nominating committee was adjourned to May 23, 2018, due to the lack of a quorum.

The official results and voting percentages for each of these proposals will be disclosed in a report to be filed early next week with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

