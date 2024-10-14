CME Group International Average Daily Volume Reached New Record of 8.4 Million Contracts in Q3 2024

Record Europe , Middle East and Africa ( EMEA) ADV of 6.2M , up 30% in Q3 2024

LONDON and SINGAPORE, Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group, the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today announced that its international average daily volume (ADV) reached a record 8.4 million contracts in Q3 2024, up 29% year on year. Reflecting all trading reported outside the United States, the record volume was driven by growth across all asset classes, with the highest trading volumes coming from interest rate and equity products, which accounted for three-quarters of the growth in volume.

Interest rate products saw record growth of 32% in quarterly volumes year on year, driven by an increase of 38% growth in SOFR futures and 25% growth in Treasury contracts. In addition, Energy products saw 30% growth, Equities products were up 25%, and record FX volumes increased by 14% in the third quarter.

"Our record Q3 international ADV was driven by significant increases in volume across all asset classes in EMEA and APAC, demonstrating how our clients turned to the breadth of our products to navigate unpredictability and volatility," said Julie Winkler, Senior Managing Director and Chief Commercial Officer, CME Group. "In particular, our SOFR and U.S. Treasury futures and E-Mini equity options achieved notable growth. Going forward, we remain focused on partnering with our clients to help them manage risk, pursue opportunities and expand their businesses internationally."

In Q3 2024, EMEA ADV hit a record 6.2 million contracts, up 30% from Q3 2023. Energy, interest rate and foreign exchange products reached new ADV records in EMEA in Q3 2024, growing 37%, 32% and 18% respectively year on year.

APAC ADV hit 1.8 million contracts in Q3 2024, up 28% from Q3 2023. The region saw strong quarterly ADV performance in metals, up 49%, while interest rate and equity products ADV were up 33% and 30% year over year respectively.

LatAm ADV stood at 181,000 contracts in Q3 2024, up 12% compared to Q3 2023. There was strong quarterly ADV performance in metals, up 37% and energy products, up 30% year over year.

Canada ADV stood at 169,000 contracts in Q3 2024, up 21% YoY. This was a result of strong growth in interest rate and energy products, up 39% and 19% year over year.

Globally, CME Group reported a record ADV of 28.3 million contracts in Q3 2024, up 27% over Q3 2023. This was largely driven by record volume of 14.9 million contracts in interest rate products, up 36% year over year. CME Group's deeply liquid U.S. Treasury complex hit an all-time quarterly ADV record of 8.4 million contracts and SOFR futures reached an all-time quarterly ADV record of 4.1 million contracts.

