CME Group International Average Daily Volume Reached Quarterly Record of 7.8 Million Contracts in Q2 2024

Record Europe , Middle East and Africa ( EMEA) ADV of 5.8M , up 28% in Q2 2024

Asia Pacific (APAC) ADV of 1.7M , up 9%; Latin America (LatAm) ADV of 182K , up 8% in Q2 2024

LONDON and SINGAPORE, July 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group, the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today announced that its quarterly international average daily volume (ADV) reached a record 7.8 million contracts in Q2 2024, up 23% year on year. Reflecting all trading reported outside the United States, the record volume was driven by growth across all asset classes, with the highest trading volumes coming from interest rate and equity products. Commodities saw strong growth, with metals up 50%, energy up 40% and agricultural products up 25%.

"Market conditions in the second quarter of the year continued to create a heightened need for risk management as clients globally turned to CME Group markets to navigate sustained uncertainty and volatility," said Julie Winkler, Senior Managing Director and Chief Commercial Officer, CME Group. "Our record Q2 international ADV was driven by significant increases in volume across all asset classes in EMEA and APAC, demonstrating how our clients turn to our products to hedge price risk."

In Q2 2024, EMEA ADV hit a record 5.8 million contracts, up 28% from Q2 2023. Foreign exchange and interest rate products reached new records in Q2 2024, growing 27% and 26% respectively year on year. Commodities in the region also saw record quarterly ADV, with energy, metals and agricultural products up 54%, 45% and 33% respectively, compared to the same period in 2023.

APAC ADV stood at 1.7 million contracts in Q2 2024. The region saw strong quarterly ADV performance in metals, up 62%, while agricultural products ADV was up 14% year over year.

LatAm ADV stood at 182,000 contracts in Q2 2024, up 8% compared to Q2 2023. Metals and foreign exchange products both hit a record quarterly ADV in the region in Q2 2024, up 84% and 41% respectively year over year.

Canada ADV stood at 162,000 contracts in Q2 2024, up 11% compared to Q2 2023. This was a result of strong growth in energy and interest rate products, up 32% and 14% year over year.

As the world's leading derivatives marketplace, CME Group (www.cmegroup.com) enables clients to trade futures, options, cash and OTC markets, optimize portfolios, and analyze data – empowering market participants worldwide to efficiently manage risk and capture opportunities. CME Group exchanges offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products and metals. The company offers futures and options on futures trading through the CME Globex platform, fixed income trading via BrokerTec and foreign exchange trading on the EBS platform. In addition, it operates one of the world's leading central counterparty clearing providers, CME Clearing.

CME Group, the Globe logo, CME, Chicago Mercantile Exchange, Globex, and E-mini are trademarks of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. CBOT and Chicago Board of Trade are trademarks of Board of Trade of the City of Chicago, Inc. NYMEX, New York Mercantile Exchange and ClearPort are trademarks of New York Mercantile Exchange, Inc. COMEX is a trademark of Commodity Exchange, Inc. BrokerTec is a trademark of BrokerTec Americas LLC and EBS is a trademark of EBS Group LTD. The S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Points Index (Annual) are products of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC ("S&P DJI"). "S&P®", "S&P 500®", "SPY®", "SPX®", US 500 and The 500 are trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC; Dow Jones®, DJIA® and Dow Jones Industrial Average are service and/or trademarks of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC. These indices and trademarks have been licensed for use by Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. Futures contracts based on the Indices are not sponsored, endorsed, marketed, or promoted by S&P DJI, and S&P DJI makes no representation regarding the advisability of investing in such products. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

CME-G

SOURCE CME Group