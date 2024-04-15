CME Group Metals Complex Reaches All-Time Daily Volume Record

CHICAGO, April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group, the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today announced that volume in its metals complex reached a record 1,728,362 contracts on Friday, April 12, 2024, surpassing the previous record of 1,670,920 contracts traded on February 28, 2020.

"Amid shifting geopolitical conditions directly impacting the global metals trade and related sectors, market participants are utilizing our entire suite of metals products to adjust their portfolios and manage risk," said Jin Hennig, Managing Director and Global Head of Metals at CME Group. "In addition to Friday's single-day volume record, strong participation from every client segment is also driving our April ADV to a record 1 million contracts, up 92% year over year."

CME Group offers the widest range of benchmark precious metals products, as well as a suite of base metals products that are increasingly adopted by the industry and growing significantly. Additional highlights from Friday, April 12, 2024 include:

Second highest volume day on record for metals options, with 305,732 contracts traded.

Third highest volume day on record across the precious metals complex, with 1,461,859 contracts traded.

Second highest volume day on record for Micro Gold futures, with 311,919 contracts traded.

Third highest volume day on record for Micro Silver futures, with 58,485 contracts traded.

Top ten volume day for the base metals complex, with 265,021 contracts traded.

Single day volume record for Micro Copper futures, with 16,597 contracts traded.

CME Group's metals complex is listed by and subject to the rules of COMEX. For more information, please visit www.cmegroup.com/metals .

As the world's leading derivatives marketplace, CME Group ( www.cmegroup.com ) enables clients to trade futures, options, cash and OTC markets, optimize portfolios, and analyze data – empowering market participants worldwide to efficiently manage risk and capture opportunities. CME Group exchanges offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates , equity indexes , foreign exchange , energy , agricultural products and metals . The company offers futures and options on futures trading through the CME Globex platform, fixed income trading via BrokerTec and foreign exchange trading on the EBS platform. In addition, it operates one of the world's leading central counterparty clearing providers, CME Clearing.

CME-G

SOURCE CME Group