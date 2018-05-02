CME Group Reached Average Daily Volume of 17 Million Contracts in April 2018, Up 4 Percent from April 2017

E-mini S&P 500 futures and options ADV grew 17 percent to 2.4 million contracts

E-mini NASDAQ 100 futures and options ADV grew 107 percent to 490,000 contracts

E-mini Dow futures and options averaged 261,000 contracts per day, up 82 percent

Monday and Wednesday Weekly S&P 500 options traded an average of 106,000 contracts per day in April 2018 , up 22 percent, and represented 13 percent of all equity options ADV

Metals volume averaged 682,000 contracts per day in April 2018, up 24 percent from April 2017. Highlights include:

Record daily open interest for Copper options of 26,000 contracts on April 24

Gold futures and options ADV grew 28 percent to 371,000 contracts

Silver futures and options ADV rose 14 percent to 134,000 contracts

Copper futures and options ADV increased 24 percent to 148,000 contracts

Agricultural volume averaged 1.8 million contracts per day in April 2018, up 14 percent from April 2017. Highlights include:

Eighteen record daily open interest days for Soybean futures, surpassing 975,000 contracts open interest on April 16

Grain and Oilseed futures and options ADV increased 15 percent to 1.6 million contracts

Corn futures and options ADV increased 7 percent to 589,000 contracts

Soybean futures and options ADV grew 38 percent to 408,000 contracts

Hard Red Winter Wheat futures and options ADV rose 17 percent to 74,000 contracts

Electronic Agricultural options ADV increased 32 percent to 224,000 contracts

Foreign Exchange volume averaged 832,000 contracts per day in April 2018, up 6 percent from April 2017. Highlights include:

Euro FX futures and options ADV grew 10 percent to 238,000 contracts

British pound futures and options ADV increased 3 percent to 117,000 contracts

Australian dollar futures and options ADV grew 14 percent to 98,000 contracts

Canadian dollar futures and options ADV rose 12 percent to 81,000 contracts

Energy volume averaged 2.6 million contracts per day in April 2018, up 3 percent from April 2017. Highlights include:

Record daily open interest for Brent futures of 218,000 contracts on April 30

Crude Oil futures and options ADV increased 15 percent to 1.7 million contracts

WTI Crude Oil futures ADV grew 20 percent to 1.4 million contracts

Refined products futures and options ADV rose 7 percent to 406,000 contracts

Heating Oil futures and options ADV increased 18 percent to 195,000 contracts

Interest Rate volume averaged 7.7 million contracts per day in April 2018, down 7 percent from April 2017. Highlights include:

Record daily open interest for Fed Fund futures of 2.5 million contracts on April 30

Treasury futures and options ADV increased 2 percent to 3.6 million contracts, including 7 percent growth in Treasury futures to 2.9 million contracts

Fed Fund futures ADV grew 8 percent to 218,000 contracts

Ultra 10-Year U.S. Treasury Note futures and options ADV rose 58 percent to 124,000 contracts

Ultra U.S. Treasury Bond futures and options ADV increased 32 percent to 113,000 contracts

Options volume averaged 3.4 million contracts per day in April 2018, down 14 percent from a strong April 2017. Highlights include:

Agricultural options ADV grew 24 percent to 288,000 contracts

Equity Index options ADV rose 15 percent to 797,000 contracts

Footnote: To see CME Group daily over-the-counter (OTC) notional cleared volumes and open interest, monthly OTC notional cleared volumes and monthly total trade count, go to http://www.cmegroup.com/education/cme-volume-oi-records.html

MONTHLY AVERAGE DAILY VOLUME (ADV)







Total Exchange ADV (in thousands)



Apr 2018 Apr 2017

Trading Days 21 19









PRODUCT LINE Apr 2018 Apr 2017 Percent Change Interest Rates 7,665 8,264 -7% Equity Indexes 3,432 2,597 32% Foreign Exchange (FX) 832 788 6% Energy 2,611 2,539 3% Agricultural Commodities 1,779 1,564 14% Metals 682 548 24% Total 17,001 16,301 4%







VENUE Apr 2018 Apr 2017 Percent Change Open outcry 1,070 1,371 -22% CME Globex 15,335 14,154 8% Privately negotiated 596 776 -23%

ROLLING THREE-MONTH AVERAGES

Average Daily Volume (In thousands)





3-Month Period Ending PRODUCT LINE Apr-18 Mar-18 Feb-18 Jan-18 Interest Rates 11,253 11,948 10,699 8,673 Equity Indexes 4,228 4,096 3,608 2,911 Foreign Exchange (FX) 1,010 1,100 1,069 1,011 Energy 2,583 2,754 2,771 2,732 Agricultural Commodities 1,764 1,593 1,446 1,315 Metals 685 713 662 684 Total 21,523 22,204 20,254 17,326









VENUE Apr-18 Mar-18 Feb-18 Jan-18 Open outcry 1,462 1,556 1,412 1,127 Electronic 19,293 19,796 18,032 15,509 Privately negotiated 768 851 810 690

Average Rate Per Contract (In dollars)





3-Month Period Ending PRODUCT LINE Mar-18 Feb-18 Jan-18 Dec-17 Interest Rates 0.464 0.476 0.471 0.467 Equity Indexes 0.781 0.796 0.785 0.768 Foreign Exchange (FX) 0.762 0.766 0.789 0.785 Energy 1.140 1.137 1.120 1.133 Agricultural Commodities 1.246 1.246 1.255 1.251 Metals 1.367 1.362 1.333 1.315 Total 0.706 0.723 0.738 0.736

