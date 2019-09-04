CME Group Reaches Second-Highest Monthly Volume Ever, Averaging 24.3 Million Contracts Per Day in August 2019

CHICAGO, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group, the world's leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, reached average daily volume (ADV) of 24.3 million contracts during August 2019, up 53% from August 2018 and the second-highest monthly ADV on record. During a month that historically sees lower average daily volumes, August 2019 was the company's best August ever. Open interest (OI) at the end of August was 139 million contracts, up 21% from year-end 2018 and up 14% from August 2018.

Equity Index volume averaged 5 million contracts per day in August 2019, up 109% from August 2018 and the third-highest monthly ADV on record. Highlights include:

Record Micro E-mini Equity Index futures ADV of 854,000 contracts, nearly double the monthly average since May launch through July

E-mini S&P 500 futures and options ADV grew 72% to 2.9 million contracts

E-mini Nasdaq-100 futures and options ADV rose 84% to 622,000 contracts

E-mini Dow futures and options ADV increased 101% to 262,000 contracts

E-mini Russell 2000 futures and options ADV grew 66% to 163,000 contracts

Nikkei 225 (yen) futures and options ADV grew 103% to 56,000 contracts

Interest Rate volume averaged 13.7 million contracts per day in August 2019, up 59% from August 2018 and the third-highest monthly ADV on record. Highlights include:

U.S. Treasury futures and options ADV increased to 8.1 million contracts, including a record 6.9 million Treasury futures, both up 46% from August 2018

Record 2-Year U.S. Treasury Note futures ADV, up 87% to 1.2 million contracts

Record Ultra 10-Year U.S. Treasury Note futures and options ADV, up 94% to 406,000 contracts

Record Ultra T-Bond futures and options ADV, up 38% to 342,000 contracts

Record SOFR futures and options ADV, up 555% to 40,000 contracts

Eurodollar futures and options ADV grew 76% to 5.2 million contracts

10-Year U.S. Treasury Note futures ADV increased 34% to 2.6 million contracts

30-Year U.S. Treasury Note futures ADV rose 48% to 558,000 contracts

Fed Fund futures ADV rose 156% to 408,000 contracts

Weekly Treasury options ADV increased 65% to 192,000 contracts

Options volume averaged 4.7 million contracts per day in August 2019, up 49% from August 2018. Highlights include:

Interest Rate options ADV grew 64% to 3.1 million contracts

Equity Index options ADV rose 43% to 941,000 contracts

Agricultural options ADV increased 1% to 271,000 contracts

Energy options ADV increased 7% to 240,000 contracts

Metals options ADV grew 90% to 128,000 contracts

Metals volume averaged a record 885,000 contracts per day in August 2019, up 41% from August 2018. Highlights include:

Record Silver options ADV, up 82% to 16,000 contracts

Gold futures and options ADV increased 74% to 588,000 contracts

Silver futures and options ADV rose 39% to 156,000 contracts

Platinum futures and options ADV grew 25% to 23,000 contracts

Copper options ADV rose 106% to 3,000 contracts

Energy volume averaged 2.4 million contracts per day in August 2019, up 25% from August 2018. Highlights include:

WTI Crude Oil futures and options ADV increased 43% to 1.4 million contracts

Natural Gas futures and options ADV grew 10% to 520,000 contracts

Brent Crude Oil futures and options ADV rose 86% to 114,000 contracts

Agricultural volume averaged 1.5 million contracts per day in August 2019, up 4% from August 2018. Highlights include:

Grain and Oilseeds futures and options ADV rose 4% to 1.3 million contracts

Corn futures and options ADV grew 28% to 610,000 contracts

Hard Red Winter Wheat futures ADV increased 1% to 74,000 contracts

Live Cattle futures and options ADV rose 19% to 71,000 contracts

Foreign Exchange volume averaged 821,000 contracts per day in August 2019, down 7% from August 2018. Highlights include:

Japanese yen futures and options ADV rose 37% to 166,000 contracts

Canadian dollar futures and options ADV increased 3% to 79,000 contracts

Swiss franc futures and options ADV rose 3% to 28,000 contracts

Brazilian real futures and options ADV grew 54% to 12,000 contracts

FX Cross Rates futures and options ADV rose 24% to 9,000 contracts

Indian rupee futures and options ADV increased 41% to 4,500 contracts

South African rand futures and options ADV rose 41% to 4,000 contracts

Russian ruble futures and options ADV increased 72% to 3,400 contracts

BrokerTec fixed income and EBS foreign exchange trading activity highlights include:

U.S. Treasury average daily notional volume grew 65% to $211 billion

U.S. Repo average daily notional volume increased 22% to $267 billion

European Repo average daily notional volume increased 4% to €272 billion

Spot FX average daily notional volume increased 7% to $91 billion

Footnote: To see CME Group daily over-the-counter (OTC) notional cleared volumes and open interest, monthly OTC notional cleared volumes and monthly total trade count, go to http://www.cmegroup.com/education/cme-volume-oi-records.html

MONTHLY AVERAGE DAILY VOLUME (ADV)

Total Exchange ADV (in thousands)



Aug 2019 Aug 2018

Trading Days 22 23









PRODUCT LINE Aug 2019 Aug 2018 Percent Change Interest Rates 13,746 8,641 59% Equity Indexes 4,964 2,373 109% Foreign Exchange (FX) 821 883 -7% Energy 2,438 1,949 25% Agricultural Commodities 1,482 1,426 4% Metals 885 626 41% Total 24,336 15,899 53%







VENUE Aug 2019 Aug 2018 Percent Change Open outcry 1,275 931 37% CME Globex 22,135 14,440 53% Privately negotiated 926 527 76%

ROLLING THREE-MONTH AVERAGES Average Daily Volume (In thousands)



3-Month Period Ending PRODUCT LINE Aug-19 Jul-19 Jun-19 May-19 Interest Rates 11,776 11,804 11,593 10,809 Equity Indexes 3,896 3,645 3,480 3,364 Foreign Exchange (FX) 852 852 874 870 Energy 2,363 2,394 2,498 2,399 Agricultural Commodities 1,589 1,732 1,839 1,621 Metals 816 711 633 567 Total 21,292 21,138 20,918 19,630









VENUE Aug-19 Jul-19 Jun-19 May-19 Open outcry 1,391 1,488 1,501 1,334 Electronic 18,963 18,735 18,505 17,553 Privately negotiated 938 914 912 743

Average Rate Per Contract (In dollars)



3-Month Period Ending PRODUCT LINE Jul-19 Jun-19 May-19 Apr-19 Interest Rates 0.481 0.476 0.473 0.486 Equity Indexes 0.650 0.676 0.703 0.753 Foreign Exchange (FX) 0.721 0.713 0.733 0.763 Energy 1.152 1.139 1.136 1.157 Agricultural Commodities 1.202 1.222 1.219 1.253 Metals 1.459 1.455 1.462 1.487 Total 0.688 0.693 0.695 0.726

BrokerTec Fixed Income and EBS Foreign Exchange Average Daily Notional Volume (in billion USD unless otherwise stated, single count)

PRODUCT LINE Aug 2019 Aug 2018 Percent Change U.S. Treasury1 211.3 127.8 65% U.S. Repo 266.6 217.9 22% European Repo (in EUR billions) 272.4 261.2 4% Spot FX 90.7 84.7 7%









[1] Volume information includes UST Benchmarks and Agencies. Off-the-Run securities, including T-Bills, are provided pursuant to an agreement with ICAP Securities USA LLC.

BrokerTec Fixed Income and EBS Foreign Exchange 3-Month Trailing Average Revenue (U.S. dollars in millions)2



3-Month Period Ending BUSINESS LINE Jul-19 Jun-19 May-19 Apr-19 BrokerTec 48.9 48.5 48.4 46.9 EBS 48.7 48.6 48.5 46.2











[2] This data is representative of the subset of legacy NEX Group plc business revenue that flows into the Clearing and Transaction Fees line of the CME Group Income Statement along with revenue generated by CME Group futures and options volume, as well as over-the-counter swaps cleared.

As the world's leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, CME Group (www.cmegroup.com) enables clients to trade futures, options, cash and OTC markets, optimize portfolios, and analyze data – empowering market participants worldwide to efficiently manage risk and capture opportunities. CME Group exchanges offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products and metals. The company offers futures and options on futures trading through the CME Globex® platform, fixed income trading via BrokerTec and foreign exchange trading on the EBS platform. In addition, it operates one of the world's leading central counterparty clearing providers, CME Clearing. With a range of pre- and post-trade products and services underpinning the entire lifecycle of a trade, CME Group also offers optimization and reconciliation services through TriOptima, and trade processing services through Traiana.

CME Group, the Globe logo, CME, Chicago Mercantile Exchange, Globex, and, E-mini are trademarks of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. CBOT and Chicago Board of Trade are trademarks of Board of Trade of the City of Chicago, Inc. NYMEX, New York Mercantile Exchange and ClearPort are trademarks of New York Mercantile Exchange, Inc. COMEX is a trademark of Commodity Exchange, Inc. BrokerTec, EBS, TriOptima, and Traiana are trademarks of BrokerTec Europe LTD, EBS Group LTD, TriOptima AB, and Traiana, Inc., respectively. Dow Jones, Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 and S&P are service and/or trademarks of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC, Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC and S&P/Dow Jones Indices LLC, as the case may be, and have been licensed for use by Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

