CME Group Reports Record Average Daily Volume of 23.3 Million Contracts Traded in 2022, an Increase of 19%

- Equity Index ADV grew 39% for the year and 26% in Q4

- Interest Rate ADV up 18% annually, driven by record SOFR volume and OI

- Highest-ever Q4 ADV

CHICAGO, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group, the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today reported its full-year, Q4 and December 2022 market statistics, showing it reached a record average daily volume (ADV) of 23.3 million contracts during the year, an increase of 19% over 2021. ADV increased 6% in the fourth quarter to 21.8 million contracts, and ADV increased 7% in December to 19.2 million contracts. Annual, quarterly and monthly market statistics are available in greater detail at https://cmegroupinc.gcs-web.com/monthly-volume.

Full-year 2022 highlights across asset classes include:

Equity Index ADV increased 39%

Record Micro E-Mini Nasdaq 100 futures ADV of 1,453,985 contracts



Record Micro E-Mini S&P 500 futures ADV of 1,370,415 contracts



Record E-Mini Nasdaq 100 futures ADV of 704,765 contracts



Record E-Mini Russell 2000 futures ADV of 241,320 contracts

Interest Rate ADV increased 18%

Record SOFR futures and options ADV of 2,200,714 contracts



Record 5-Year U.S. Treasury Note futures and options ADV of 1,542,997 contracts

Foreign Exchange ADV increased 24%

E-Micro FX futures ADV increased 42%



Euro FX futures ADV increased 26%

Cryptocurrency ADV increased 82%

ADV increased 82% Record Micro Ether futures ADV of 19,582 contracts

ADV outside the United States increased 15% to 6.3 million contracts, including 30% growth in Latin America , 27% in Asia , and 10% in EMEA

Q4 2022 highlights across asset classes include:

Record SOFR futures and options ADV of 2,985,320 contracts

Equity Index ADV increased 26%

Record E-Mini S&P 500 options ADV of 1,230,268 contracts



Micro E-Mini S&P 500 futures ADV increased 52%



Micro E-Mini Nasdaq 100 futures ADV increased 25%

Foreign Exchange ADV increased 25%

E-Mini Euro FX futures ADV increased 72%



Japanese Yen futures ADV increased 45%

Metals ADV increased 7%

Copper options increased 116%



Silver options ADV increased 70%

December 2022 ADV across asset classes includes:

Interest Rate ADV of 7.9 million contracts

Equity Index ADV of 7.0 million contracts

Options ADV of 3.8 million contracts

Energy ADV of 1.8 million contracts

Agricultural ADV of 1.1 million contracts

Foreign Exchange ADV of 1.0 million contracts

Metals ADV of 409,000 contracts

Additional December year-over-year product highlights include:

Interest Rate ADV increased 12%

SOFR futures and options ADV increased 862%, with record OI of 34,832,123 contracts on December 15



30-Day Fed Funds futures ADV increased 45%



2-Year U.S. Treasury Note futures ADV increased 25%



Ultra 10-Year U.S. Treasury Note futures ADV increased 15%

Metals ADV increased 22%

Aluminum futures ADV increased 73%



Silver futures ADV increased 24%



Copper futures ADV increased 21%

Foreign Exchange ADV increased 20%

Japanese Yen futures ADV increased 56%



Euro FX futures ADV increased 25%

Micro Products ADV

Micro E-mini futures and options had an ADV of 2.6 million contracts, representing 36.9% of overall Equity Index ADV, while Micro WTI Crude Oil futures accounted for 5.0% of overall Energy ADV, Micro Bitcoin futures and Micro Ether futures accounted for 0.1%, respectively, of overall Equity Index ADV

futures and Micro Ether futures accounted for 0.1%, respectively, of overall Equity Index ADV BrokerTec European Repo average daily notional value (ADNV) increased 26% to €323B and U.S. Repo increased 4% to $268B

EBS Spot FX ADNV increased 11% to $55B

About CME Group

As the world's leading derivatives marketplace, CME Group (www.cmegroup.com) enables clients to trade futures, options, cash and OTC markets, optimize portfolios, and analyze data – empowering market participants worldwide to efficiently manage risk and capture opportunities. CME Group exchanges offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products and metals. The company offers futures and options on futures trading through the CME Globex platform, fixed income trading via BrokerTec and foreign exchange trading on the EBS platform. In addition, it operates one of the world's leading central counterparty clearing providers, CME Clearing.

CME Group, the Globe logo, CME, Chicago Mercantile Exchange, Globex, and, E-mini are trademarks of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. CBOT and Chicago Board of Trade are trademarks of Board of Trade of the City of Chicago, Inc. NYMEX, New York Mercantile Exchange and ClearPort are trademarks of New York Mercantile Exchange, Inc. COMEX is a trademark of Commodity Exchange, Inc. BrokerTec and EBS are trademarks of BrokerTec Europe LTD and EBS Group LTD, respectively.

