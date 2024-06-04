CME Group Reports Record May ADV of 26 Million Contracts

Record May interest rate ADV, with all-time highest daily U.S. Treasury volume on May 28

Record May metals ADV

International volume up 12% year-over-year

CHICAGO, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group , the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today reported its May 2024 market statistics set a new average daily volume (ADV) record of 26 million contracts for the month, up 4% from May 2023. The company's interest rate and metals products also reached May ADV records, as its deeply liquid U.S. Treasury complex hit a new single-day record of 34,350,339 contracts on May 28. Market statistics are available in greater detail at https://cmegroupinc.gcs-web.com/monthly-volume .

May 2024 ADV across asset classes includes:

Additional May 2024 product highlights compared to May 2023 include:

Interest Rate ADV increased 3% All-time record U.S. Treasury futures and options volume of 34,350,339 contracts on May 28 5-Year U.S. Treasury Note futures ADV increased 15% to 2.4 million contracts 2-Year U.S. Treasury Note futures ADV increased 22% to 1.4 million contracts Ultra 10-Year U.S. Treasury Note futures ADV increased 46% to 868,000 contracts

Energy ADV increased 22% Record May Henry Hub Natural Gas futures ADV of 578,682 contracts Record May Henry Hub Natural Gas options ADV of 243,589 contracts All-time record WTI Calendar Spread options volume of 199,300 contracts on May 31 All-time record WTI Weekly options volume of 46,215 contracts on May 31 NY Harbor ULSD futures ADV increased 34% to 169,000 contracts

Agricultural ADV increased 9% Soybean Meal futures ADV increased 31% to 171,000 contracts Chicago SRW Wheat futures ADV increased 22% to 138,000 contracts

Metals ADV increased 33% All-time monthly record Micro Copper futures ADV of 30,928 contracts All-time monthly record Copper options ADV of 19,689 contracts

International ADV increased 12% to 7.5 million contracts, with EMEA ADV up 17% and Latin America up 10%

up 17% and up 10% Micro Products ADV Micro E-mini Equity Index futures and options ADV of 2 million contracts represented 35.6% of overall Equity Index ADV and Micro WTI Crude Oil futures accounted for 2.9% of overall Energy ADV All-time monthly record Micro Ether futures ADV of 27,477 contracts

Customer average collateral balances to meet performance bond requirements for rolling 3-months ending April 2024 were $75 .6 billion for cash collateral and $159 billion for non-cash collateral

