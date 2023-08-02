CME Group Reports Second-Highest July ADV on Record

Strongest July ADV in company history for interest rate, agricultural and options products

SOFR futures and options continue strong ADV growth

CHICAGO, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group, the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today reported its July 2023 market statistics, reaching an average daily volume (ADV) of 19.9 million contracts during the month, the second-highest July ADV in company history. Market statistics are available in greater detail at https://cmegroupinc.gcs-web.com/monthly-volume.

July 2023 ADV across asset classes includes:

Interest Rate ADV of 9.4 million contracts

Equity Index ADV of 5.4 million contracts

Options ADV of 4.2 million contracts

Energy ADV of 2.0 million contracts

Agricultural ADV of 1.7 million contracts

Foreign Exchange ADV of 881,000 contracts

Metals ADV of 575,000 contracts

Additional July 2023 product highlights compared to July 2022 include:

Interest Rate ADV increased 4%

Record U.S. Treasury futures open interest of 18,574,440 contracts on July 31



SOFR futures ADV increased 57% to 2.8 million contracts



SOFR options ADV increased 204% to 1.2 million contracts



Ultra 10-Year U.S. Treasury futures ADV increased 37% to 361,000 contracts

Options ADV increased 19%

Interest Rate options ADV increased 18% to 2.2 million contracts



Equity Index options ADV increased 20% to 1.2 million contracts



Agricultural options ADV increased 33% to 446,000 contracts

Energy ADV increased 2%

RBOB Gasoline futures ADV increased 26% to 187,000 contracts



Natural Gas options ADV increased 22% to 125,000 contracts

Agricultural ADV increased 30%

Corn options ADV increased 38% to 233,000 contracts



Chicago SRW Wheat futures ADV increased 54% to 139,000 contracts



Soybean Oil options ADV increased 76% to 26,000 contracts



Live Cattle options ADV increased 89% to 16,000 contracts

Metals ADV increased 4%

Silver options ADV increased 78% to 9,000 contracts



Copper options ADV increased 35% to 6,000 contracts



Aluminum futures ADV increased 29% to 5,000 contracts

International ADV increased 7% to 5.9 million contracts

Micro Products ADV

Micro E-mini Equity Index futures and options ADV of 1.8 million contracts represented 33.6% of overall Equity Index ADV, Micro WTI Crude Oil futures accounted for 4.4% of overall Energy ADV, Micro Bitcoin futures accounted for 0.2% of overall Equity Index ADV and Micro Ether futures accounted for 0.1% of overall Equity Index ADV

futures accounted for 0.2% of overall Equity Index ADV and Micro Ether futures accounted for 0.1% of overall Equity Index ADV BrokerTec U.S. Repo average daily notional value (ADNV) increased 4% to $270B

