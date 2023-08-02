CME Group Reports Second-Highest July ADV on Record

  • Strongest July ADV in company history for interest rate, agricultural and options products
  • SOFR futures and options continue strong ADV growth

CHICAGO, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group, the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today reported its July 2023 market statistics, reaching an average daily volume (ADV) of 19.9 million contracts during the month, the second-highest July ADV in company history. Market statistics are available in greater detail at https://cmegroupinc.gcs-web.com/monthly-volume.

July 2023 ADV across asset classes includes:

Additional July 2023 product highlights compared to July 2022 include:

  • Interest Rate ADV increased 4%
    • Record U.S. Treasury futures open interest of 18,574,440 contracts on July 31
    • SOFR futures ADV increased 57% to 2.8 million contracts
    • SOFR options ADV increased 204% to 1.2 million contracts
    • Ultra 10-Year U.S. Treasury futures ADV increased 37% to 361,000 contracts
  • Options ADV increased 19%
    • Interest Rate options ADV increased 18% to 2.2 million contracts
    • Equity Index options ADV increased 20% to 1.2 million contracts
    • Agricultural options ADV increased 33% to 446,000 contracts
  • Energy ADV increased 2%
    • RBOB Gasoline futures ADV increased 26% to 187,000 contracts
    • Natural Gas options ADV increased 22% to 125,000 contracts
  • Agricultural ADV increased 30%
    • Corn options ADV increased 38% to 233,000 contracts
    • Chicago SRW Wheat futures ADV increased 54% to 139,000 contracts
    • Soybean Oil options ADV increased 76% to 26,000 contracts
    • Live Cattle options ADV increased 89% to 16,000 contracts
  • Metals ADV increased 4%
    • Silver options ADV increased 78% to 9,000 contracts
    • Copper options ADV increased 35% to 6,000 contracts
    • Aluminum futures ADV increased 29% to 5,000 contracts
  • International ADV increased 7% to 5.9 million contracts
  • Micro Products ADV
    • Micro E-mini Equity Index futures and options ADV of 1.8 million contracts represented 33.6% of overall Equity Index ADV, Micro WTI Crude Oil futures accounted for 4.4% of overall Energy ADV, Micro Bitcoin futures accounted for 0.2% of overall Equity Index ADV and Micro Ether futures accounted for 0.1% of overall Equity Index ADV
  • BrokerTec U.S. Repo average daily notional value (ADNV) increased 4% to $270B 

