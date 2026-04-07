CME Group to Continue Expansion of Regulated Crypto Suite with Launch of Avalanche and Sui Futures

CHICAGO, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group, the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today announced plans to expand its leading suite of regulated Cryptocurrency derivatives with the launch of Avalanche (AVAX) and Sui (SUI) futures on May 4, pending regulatory review.

Market participants will have the choice to trade both micro-sized and larger-sized contracts:

AVAX futures (5,000 AVAX) and Micro AVAX futures (500 AVAX)

SUI futures (50,000 SUI) and Micro SUI futures (5,000 SUI)

"Our new micro- and larger-sized Avalanche and Sui futures will provide clients with greater choice, enhanced flexibility and more capital efficiencies across our deeply liquid, regulated Crypto derivatives complex," said Giovanni Vicioso, CME Group Global Head of Cryptocurrency Products. "We continue to see strong volumes as market participants turn to our markets to manage risk and pursue opportunities, with March average daily volume up 19% year-over-year and nearly $8 billion in average notional value traded daily."

"CME Group's continued expansion of its Cryptocurrency derivatives suite reflects the growing demand for regulated, institutionally-sound products in this asset class." said Justin Young, CEO and Co-founder of Volatility Shares. "As one of the world's largest traders of crypto futures, Volatility Shares has long believed that a deeper, more accessible marketplace benefits all participants – from institutional hedgers to individual investors. We are proud to support this next chapter of market evolution."

''With sustained and increasing interest in digital assets, we welcome the continued rollout of additional derivatives tailored to high-growth crypto assets," said Isaac Cahana, CEO of Plus500US. "These new contracts further broaden access for our global customers, allowing them to participate in evolving markets with greater flexibility and improved capital efficiency''

Avalanche and Sui futures will join the company's rapidly expanding Cryptocurrency derivatives offerings, including recently launched Cardano, Chainlink and Stellar futures contracts. Additionally, beginning May 29, CME Group Cryptocurrency futures and options will be available for trading 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

As the world's leading derivatives marketplace, CME Group (www.cmegroup.com) enables clients to trade futures, options, cash and OTC markets, optimize portfolios, and analyze data – empowering market participants worldwide to efficiently manage risk and capture opportunities. CME Group exchanges offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, cryptocurrencies, energy, agricultural products and metals. The company offers futures and options on futures trading through the CME Globex platform, fixed income trading via BrokerTec and foreign exchange trading on the EBS platform. In addition, it operates one of the world's leading central counterparty clearing providers, CME Clearing.

CME Group, the Globe logo, CME, Chicago Mercantile Exchange, Globex, and E-mini are trademarks of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. CBOT and Chicago Board of Trade are trademarks of Board of Trade of the City of Chicago, Inc. NYMEX, New York Mercantile Exchange and ClearPort are trademarks of New York Mercantile Exchange, Inc. COMEX is a trademark of Commodity Exchange, Inc. BrokerTec is a trademark of BrokerTec Americas LLC and EBS is a trademark of EBS Group LTD. The S&P 500 Index is a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC ("S&P DJI"). "S&P®", "S&P 500®", "SPY®", "SPX®", US 500 and The 500 are trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC; Dow Jones®, DJIA® and Dow Jones Industrial Average are service and/or trademarks of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC. These trademarks have been licensed for use by Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. Futures contracts based on the S&P 500 Index are not sponsored, endorsed, marketed, or promoted by S&P DJI, and S&P DJI makes no representation regarding the advisability of investing in such products. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

CME-G

SOURCE CME Group