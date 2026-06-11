CME Group to Expand 24/7 Trading for WTI Crude Oil and Gold

New 10-Barrel WTI Crude Oil contract allows for more precise hedging and expanded market access

24/7 gold will provide always-on access for continuous price discovery

CHICAGO, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group, the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today announced that it will offer 24/7 trading for new, smaller-sized crude oil and gold contracts, pending regulatory review.

The new oil contract will be 1/10th the size of CME Group's existing Micro WTI futures and will launch on August 30. 24/7 trading for the company's existing 1-Ounce Gold futures will begin on July 26.

"Traders are increasingly looking to diversify their portfolios across commodity markets in the face of geopolitical uncertainty," said Derek Sammann, CME Group Senior Managing Director and Global Head of Commodities Markets. "Our new WTI and Gold futures provide regulated products that are right-sized and available 24/7, ensuring traders can manage exposure whenever news breaks."

WTI is the global benchmark for price discovery and risk management for crude oil. In the first quarter of 2026, WTI Crude Oil options reached a record ADV of 320,000 contracts. In addition, Micro WTI Crude Oil futures ADV reached 272,000 contracts in May, which was a 317% increase compared to May 2025.

CME Group offers the world's leading benchmark futures contract for gold, with $100 billion notional traded each day in 2025. CME Group's new, cash settled 1-Ounce Gold futures contract launched in January 2025, with 90,000 contracts ADV traded in 2026.

The 10-Barrel WTI contract will be cash-settled, and it will be listed on and subject to the rules of NYMEX. To learn more, visit here.

1-Ounce Gold is also cash-settled and is listed and subject to the rules of COMEX. To learn more, visit here.

As the world's leading derivatives marketplace, CME Group (www.cmegroup.com) enables clients to trade futures, options, cash and OTC markets, optimize portfolios, and analyze data – empowering market participants worldwide to efficiently manage risk and capture opportunities. CME Group exchanges offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, cryptocurrencies, energy, agricultural products and metals. The company offers futures and options on futures trading through the CME Globex platform, fixed income trading via BrokerTec and foreign exchange trading on the EBS platform. In addition, it operates one of the world's leading central counterparty clearing providers, CME Clearing.

CME Group, the Globe logo, CME, Chicago Mercantile Exchange, Globex, and E-mini are trademarks of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. CBOT and Chicago Board of Trade are trademarks of Board of Trade of the City of Chicago, Inc. NYMEX, New York Mercantile Exchange and ClearPort are trademarks of New York Mercantile Exchange, Inc. COMEX is a trademark of Commodity Exchange, Inc. BrokerTec is a trademark of BrokerTec Americas LLC and EBS is a trademark of EBS Group LTD. The S&P 500 Index is a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC ("S&P DJI"). "S&P®", "S&P 500®", "SPY®", "SPX®", US 500 and The 500 are trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC; Dow Jones®, DJIA® and Dow Jones Industrial Average are service and/or trademarks of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC. These trademarks have been licensed for use by Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. Futures contracts based on the S&P 500 Index are not sponsored, endorsed, marketed, or promoted by S&P DJI, and S&P DJI makes no representation regarding the advisability of investing in such products. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

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SOURCE CME Group