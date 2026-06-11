CME Group to Expand Equity Index Suite with Launch of Four New E-mini Futures Contracts

CHICAGO, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group, the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today announced it will expand its benchmark suite of Equity Index futures with the launch of four new E-mini contracts, pending regulatory review.

Starting June 29, these new products will enable market participants to trade futures on broad market indices covering more than 90% of the entire U.S. investable market capitalization. New contracts include:

E-mini Morningstar U.S. Total Market Index futures

E-mini Russell 3000® Index Futures

E-mini S&P 1500 Composite Index Futures

E-mini S&P Total Market Index Futures

"These new E-mini futures contracts expand our benchmark equity index ecosystem to meet growing client demand for unified, all-cap risk management tools," said Joe Hickey, Global Head of Equity Products at CME Group. "In any market conditions, choosing the right index is essential, and these contracts will deliver the precision and capital efficiency investors need to seamlessly gain exposure to and hedge U.S. equity portfolios."

"We're so excited to see CME Group kick off our new multi-year index-based derivatives licensing agreement by offering futures contracts on the Morningstar US Total Market Index," said Amelia Furr, President of Morningstar Indexes. "With our acquisition of the CRSP Market Indexes earlier this year and our upcoming rebrand of this series to reflect the Morningstar name, we are proud to open our high-quality equity indexes to an entirely new segment of the global investment marketplace. CME Group clients will now have access to the most definitive and complete measure of the U.S. equity market and an index which currently underpins about $2 trillion in assets including the world's largest mutual fund."

"Transparent, broad market benchmarks play an important role in helping market participants measure and access the U.S. equity market," said Robby Ross, Chief Commercial Officer at S&P Dow Jones Indices. "We are pleased to work with CME Group as they prepare to introduce futures products in support of indices that underlie diversified, broad-market investment strategies, including contracts based on the S&P Composite 1500 and S&P Total Market Index. This collaboration underscores S&P DJI's continued commitment to supporting innovative, index-based solutions across the investment ecosystem."

"The launch of E-mini futures on the Russell 3000 builds on the strength of our broad market benchmarks, which are designed to reflect the depth and diversity of the U.S. equity landscape," said Shawn Creighton, Director of Index Derivatives Solutions at FTSE Russell. "Working with CME Group to extend these indices into the derivatives market supports investor demand for efficient, scalable tools to manage exposure across the full market spectrum and reinforces the role of transparent, rules-based indices in modern portfolio construction."

These products will be listed on and subject to the rules of CME. For more information, please visit www.cmegroup.com/eminiexpansion.

As the world's leading derivatives marketplace, CME Group (www.cmegroup.com) enables clients to trade futures, options, cash and OTC markets, optimize portfolios, and analyze data – empowering market participants worldwide to efficiently manage risk and capture opportunities. CME Group exchanges offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, cryptocurrencies, energy, agricultural products and metals. The company offers futures and options on futures trading through the CME Globex platform, fixed income trading via BrokerTec and foreign exchange trading on the EBS platform. In addition, it operates one of the world's leading central counterparty clearing providers, CME Clearing.

CME Group, the Globe logo, CME, Chicago Mercantile Exchange, Globex, and E-mini are trademarks of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. CBOT and Chicago Board of Trade are trademarks of Board of Trade of the City of Chicago, Inc. NYMEX, New York Mercantile Exchange and ClearPort are trademarks of New York Mercantile Exchange, Inc. COMEX is a trademark of Commodity Exchange, Inc. BrokerTec is a trademark of BrokerTec Americas LLC and EBS is a trademark of EBS Group LTD. The S&P 500 Index is a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC ("S&P DJI"). "S&P®", "S&P 500®", "SPY®", "SPX®", US 500 and The 500 are trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC; Dow Jones®, DJIA® and Dow Jones Industrial Average are service and/or trademarks of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC. These trademarks have been licensed for use by Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. Futures contracts based on the S&P 500 Index are not sponsored, endorsed, marketed, or promoted by S&P DJI, and S&P DJI makes no representation regarding the advisability of investing in such products. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

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SOURCE CME Group