CME Group to Launch 1-Ounce Gold Futures to Meet Surging Retail Demand

CHICAGO, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group, the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today announced it will launch a 1-Ounce Gold (1OZ) futures contract on January 13, 2025, pending regulatory review.

"Gold has always been a popular investment, but retail interest has surged in recent years as more market participants look to diversify their portfolios," said Jin Hennig, Managing Director and Global Head of Metals at CME Group. "1-Ounce Gold futures will broaden opportunities for a wider range of retail traders, providing even more flexibility to access the liquidity and efficiencies that our futures provide."

"We are pleased to support CME Group's launch and offer clients access to 1-Ounce Gold futures alongside the extensive range of investment products already available on our platform," said Steve Sanders, EVP of Marketing and Product Development at Interactive Brokers. "1-Ounce Gold futures give our clients the ability to transparently manage precious metals exposure while diversifying and protecting their portfolios from political and economic events at a low cost."

"As gold continues to be in high demand, we are pleased that CME Group is expanding their smaller-sized offerings with 1-Ounce Gold futures," said Isaac Cahaha, Plus500US CEO. "This new contract will make it easier than ever for our global customers to capture gold opportunities in a flexible, cost-effective way."

"We welcome the introduction of the smaller 1-ounce gold futures contract, as it opens the door for a broader spectrum of investors to participate in gold trading," said Mr. Teyu Che Chern, CEO of Phillip Nova. "Gold is increasingly viewed by our clients as a key component of a well-diversified portfolio."

CME Group's Micro Gold and Micro Silver futures products are already among some of the fastest growing metals products, reaching record levels of participation this year. Average daily volume (ADV) for Micro Gold futures year-to-date is a record 105,000 contracts, while ADV for Micro Silver futures is a record 19,000 contracts.

1-Ounce Gold futures will be financially-settled based on the daily settlement price of the global benchmark Gold futures contract and will be listed by and subject to the rules of COMEX. For more information, please visit here.

