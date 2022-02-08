CME Group to Launch CBL Core Global Emissions Offset Futures

CHICAGO, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group, the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today announced it will launch CBL Core Global Emissions Offset™ (C-GEO™) futures on March 7, 2022, pending all relevant regulatory reviews. CBL C-GEO futures are intended to align with the Core Carbon Principles, an emerging set of transparent and consistent standards around the supply of carbon credits to be overseen by the Integrity Council for the Voluntary Carbon Markets.

"CBL C-GEO futures are the latest in our suite of risk management tools to help bring standardized benchmarks to the rapidly evolving voluntary carbon markets," said Peter Keavey, Global Head of Energy and Environmental Products at CME Group. "As our clients closely follow the implications of Article 6 and other developments in this space, we are responding to demand for scalable market-based solutions that will allow them to execute their reduction strategies more effectively."

CBL C-GEO futures complement CBL GEO® and N-GEO™ futures, which launched last year. In 2021, over 57 million tons of CO2 equivalent were traded between the two contracts, with over 6.5 million offsets delivered through seven successful cycles. The pool of offset credits that underpin the CBL GEO, N-GEO and C-GEO contracts is deep, with approximately 230 million offsets available across these three different segments, offering participants choice in effectively meeting reduction targets.

C-GEO futures were jointly developed with Xpansiv market CBL. The contract will allow the physical delivery of energy, renewables and other technology-based voluntary carbon offset credits that meet quality and integrity criteria based on the Core Carbon Principles. The vintage eligibility of the credits will roll forward on a yearly basis, ensuring that the deliverable credits reflect evolving projects and markets.

"The CBL Core GEO spot contract has been tremendously well received, with more than 1 million metric tons traded since its January launch," said Xpansiv Chief Commercial Officer Ben Stuart. "The launch of CBL C-GEO futures will bring expanded risk management and forward pricing capabilities to the market, the benefits of which have been clearly demonstrated by the introduction of futures on our GEO and N-GEO spot instruments."

CBL C-GEO futures will be listed by and subject to the rules of NYMEX. For more information, please see: www.cmegroup.com/c-geo.

As the world's leading derivatives marketplace, CME Group (www.cmegroup.com) enables clients to trade futures, options, cash and OTC markets, optimize portfolios, and analyze data – empowering market participants worldwide to efficiently manage risk and capture opportunities. CME Group exchanges offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products and metals. The company offers futures and options on futures trading through the CME Globex® platform, fixed income trading via BrokerTec and foreign exchange trading on the EBS platform. In addition, it operates one of the world's leading central counterparty clearing providers, CME Clearing.

CME Group, the Globe logo, CME, Chicago Mercantile Exchange, Globex, and, E-mini are trademarks of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. CBOT and Chicago Board of Trade are trademarks of Board of Trade of the City of Chicago, Inc. NYMEX, New York Mercantile Exchange and ClearPort are trademarks of New York Mercantile Exchange, Inc. COMEX is a trademark of Commodity Exchange, Inc. BrokerTec and EBS are trademarks of BrokerTec Europe LTD and EBS Group LTD, respectively. Dow Jones, Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 and S&P are service and/or trademarks of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC, Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC and S&P/Dow Jones Indices LLC, as the case may be, and have been licensed for use by Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

CME-G

SOURCE CME Group