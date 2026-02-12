CME Group to Launch Four South Asia Edible Oil Futures Contracts

CHICAGO and SINGAPORE, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group, the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today announced plans to launch four South Asia edible oil futures contracts on March 2, 2026, pending regulatory review.

The new products are cash-settled and include two outright contracts and two spread contracts that will be based on the Fastmarkets Soyoil CFR India and Crude Palm Oil CFR West Coast India assessments:

South Asia Soybean Oil (Fastmarkets) Futures

South Asia Crude Palm Oil (Fastmarket) Futures

South Asia Soybean Oil (Fastmarkets) vs. CBOT Soybean Oil Futures

South Asia Crude Palm Oil (Fastmarkets) vs. USD Malaysian Crude Palm Oil Futures

"South Asia is the world's largest importer of edible oils in the world, and our new contracts will bring enhanced price discovery and risk management capabilities to the region," said John Ricci, Managing Director and Global Head of Agricultural Products, CME Group. "By using Fastmarkets indices, these new futures contracts will serve as additional tools for South Asian market participants to insure against soybean and palm oil price risk or trade the spread between oils as a proxy to hedge basis exposure."

"South Asia is a crucial hub in the global supply chain, accounting for an estimated 45% of soyoil and 30% of palm oil trade," said Przemek Koralewski, Global Head of Market Development at Fastmarkets. "Our prices bring much-needed transparency to this critical market. Partnering with CME Group will enable traders to discover prices and manage risk more effectively."

"ICAP has been instrumental in launching new markets in energy and commodities for many years," said James McKay, Co-Head, APAC Ags, Softs & Biofuels at ICAP. "We're particularly eager to encourage trading and grow liquidity in Asia-centric markets, therefore the South Asia edible oils contracts are a welcome initiative."

CME Group achieved record annual average daily volume (ADV) of 1.9 million contracts for Agricultural products in 2025, with record annual ADV for soybean futures (293,000 contracts) and soybean oil futures (182,000).

The new South Asia edible oils futures contracts will be listed and subject to the rules of CBOT. For more information on these products, please visit http://www.cmegroup.com/south-asia .

