CME Group to Launch Micro E-mini S&P MidCap 400 and Micro E-mini S&P SmallCap 600 Futures on March 20

CHICAGO, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group , the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today announced it will launch Micro E-mini S&P MidCap 400 and Micro E-mini S&P SmallCap 600 futures on March 20, pending regulatory review. These new contracts will complement the existing E-mini S&P MidCap 400 and E-mini S&P SmallCap 600 futures.

"At one-tenth the size of their E-mini counterparts, our new Micro E-mini MidCap 400 and SmallCap 600 futures contracts will provide enhanced versatility to market participants as they manage equity market risk," said Paul Woolman, Executive Director of Equity Products at CME Group, "With the addition of these two new contracts, we will now have Micro E-mini futures available to trade across the entire suite of S&P indices – large-, mid-, and small-cap – both extending the reach of these sectors to a broader array of market participants, as well as providing a more precise toolset for investors to scale index exposure."

These new contracts will also expand on the company's existing Micro E-mini S&P 500 futures, which have traded more than 871 million contracts since their launch in May 2019.

"The S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600 indices are two of S&P Dow Jones Indices' flagship U.S. equity benchmarks. Along with the iconic S&P 500 Index, these two widely tracked benchmarks offer market participants with diverse market capitalization exposures to U.S.-based and exchange-listed companies and are distinct barometers measuring specific U.S. equity market segments," said Tim Brennan, Head of Capital Markets at S&P Dow Jones Indices. "As CME Group rounds out its offering of contracts by licensing these leading equity indices, market participants will have a more holistic and transparent view of the U.S. equity market through a mix of small-, mid- and large-cap stocks."

For more information on Micro E-mini S&P futures, please visit: www.cmegroup.com/microemini.

