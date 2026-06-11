CME Group to Launch New Financially-Settled Micro E-mini S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100 Options

CHICAGO, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group, the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today announced that it will launch financially-settled Micro E-mini S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100 options on June 29, pending regulatory review.

These new Micro options contracts will be one-tenth the size of their E-mini counterparts with short-dated Monday through Friday expiries. In addition, the contracts will be financially settled, eliminating the additional operational processes tied to underlying futures delivery at expiration.

"The expansion of our deeply liquid equity index options suite directly answers client demand for more versatile, accessible risk management and market access tools," said Joe Hickey, Global Head of Equity Products at CME Group. "By combining a smaller contract size with the operational simplicity of financial settlement, we are providing traders with the capital-efficient and flexible toolset they need to manage benchmark U.S. equity index exposure with absolute precision."

Micro E-mini S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100 options build upon the success of CME Group's existing Micro E-mini Equity Index suite, which has surpassed more than 2.6 billion cumulative contracts traded since its inception, including over 1 billion contracts each for S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100 Micro E-mini products.

These products will be listed on and subject to the rules of CME. For more information, please visit www.cmegroup.com/microeminioptions.

As the world's leading derivatives marketplace, CME Group (www.cmegroup.com) enables clients to trade futures, options, cash and OTC markets, optimize portfolios, and analyze data – empowering market participants worldwide to efficiently manage risk and capture opportunities. CME Group exchanges offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, cryptocurrencies, energy, agricultural products and metals. The company offers futures and options on futures trading through the CME Globex platform, fixed income trading via BrokerTec and foreign exchange trading on the EBS platform. In addition, it operates one of the world's leading central counterparty clearing providers, CME Clearing.

CME Group, the Globe logo, CME, Chicago Mercantile Exchange, Globex, and E-mini are trademarks of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. CBOT and Chicago Board of Trade are trademarks of Board of Trade of the City of Chicago, Inc. NYMEX, New York Mercantile Exchange and ClearPort are trademarks of New York Mercantile Exchange, Inc. COMEX is a trademark of Commodity Exchange, Inc. BrokerTec is a trademark of BrokerTec Americas LLC and EBS is a trademark of EBS Group LTD. The S&P 500 Index is a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC ("S&P DJI"). "S&P®", "S&P 500®", "SPY®", "SPX®", US 500 and The 500 are trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC; Dow Jones®, DJIA® and Dow Jones Industrial Average are service and/or trademarks of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC. These trademarks have been licensed for use by Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. Futures contracts based on the S&P 500 Index are not sponsored, endorsed, marketed, or promoted by S&P DJI, and S&P DJI makes no representation regarding the advisability of investing in such products. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

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SOURCE CME Group