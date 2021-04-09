CME Outfitters, a Division of KnowFully Learning Group, Announces Monica E. Peek, MD, MPH, MS, FACP Will Chair Educational Roundtable on Unconscious Bias and Disparities in Healthcare

BETHESDA, Md., April 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Outfitters, a leading accredited provider of continuing medical education (CME), today announced that Monica E. Peek, MD, MPH, MS, FACP of the University of Chicago School of Medicine will serve as the faculty chair for an educational roundtable as part of a nationwide initiative supported by an educational grant from the Johnson & Johnson Institute.* The initiative, Addressing Unconscious Bias and Disparities in Healthcare: A Call to Action, will educate clinicians on unconscious bias and healthcare disparities and provide actionable steps to improve health outcomes among all patients, including underserved and marginalized populations. CME Outfitters is a division of KnowFully Learning Group, which is backed by NexPhase Capital, LP, a thematic and operationally-focused private equity firm.

Dr. Monica Peek will lead a two-day virtual roundtable that will engage a diverse group of thought leaders, interdisciplinary clinicians and patients in active discussion and presentations on racial disparities and unconscious bias in healthcare. Clinicians will include specialists in general internal medicine, cardiology/endocrinology, pain management, dentistry/oral care, dermatology, maternal health and pregnancy and general surgery. The proceedings from the roundtable will inform the subsequent educational activities for a broad physician audience that include whitepapers, webcasts, podcasts and a series of clinical case studies. The instructional design for the initiative will include real-world scenarios, solutions and actionable steps healthcare providers can use in their own practices to recognize and combat bias and disparities in care.

"I am honored to have been chosen to lead this discussion and contribute to this important educational initiative along with world-class colleagues," said Dr. Peek, "Structural and interpersonal racism have a tremendous impact on the health and well-being of racialized minorities and other marginalized populations. Engaging clinicians around unconscious bias can make an important contribution in eliminating these disparities."

Dr. Peek is an associate professor of medicine at the University of Chicago. She is a practicing internist, medical educator and clinician investigator. Her research pursues health equity and social justice, with a focus on promoting equitable doctor/patient relationships among racial minorities, integrating the medical and social needs of patients, and addressing healthcare discrimination and structural racism that impact health outcomes (e.g., diabetes, COVID-19). Dr. Peek has authored more than 200 peer-reviewed publications and abstracts on healthcare disparities, diversity and bias, has been the principal investigator of multiple grants to address health disparities, and has been invited to speak at numerous local and national medical meetings.

"We are thrilled to announce Dr. Peek's involvement in our diversity and inclusion initiative," said Shari Tordoff, Senior Vice President of CME Outfitters and mentor of the Latinx Female Entrepreneur Program. "Her expertise in exploring healthcare disparities makes her uniquely qualified for this role and she will be invaluable in guiding these discussions and the educational activities that will follow."

Presentation highlights from the roundtable will be published in a whitepaper certified for CME/CE credit and will be available via the CME Outfitters website. Clinicians who participate in three or more activities will receive a digital badge credential in addressing unconscious bias and racial disparities. Visit www.cmeoutfitters.com/meded4equity to stay current on the latest content and updates regarding this initiative.

CME Outfitters develops, distributes and certifies continuing education activities that focus on the integration of the multidisciplinary care team to ensure the best care of patients. CME Outfitters' educational interventions include interactive webcasts, live symposia, medical simulations, clinical case series and other innovative formats that leverage the latest in technology to optimize the learning environment and promote clinician and patient behavior changes. CME Outfitters also offers expert accreditation, outcome and logistics services for non-accredited organizations. In July of 2020, CME Outfitters became part of KnowFully Learning Group, a leading provider of continuing professional education and exam preparation courses to the healthcare and financial services sectors. For more information, visit www.cmeoutfitters.com.

Founded in 1985 as Surgent McCoy CPE, LLC, the KnowFully Learning Group is now a leading provider of end-to-end professional education in the accounting, finance and healthcare sectors. KnowFully's brands enable students and professionals to more efficiently prepare for and pass professional licensure exams, satisfy required credit hours to maintain credentials and leverage the comprehensive, practical, in-depth continuing education they need to remain at the forefront of their industries thereafter. For more information, please visit www.knowfully.com.

NexPhase Capital, LP is a thematic and operationally focused private equity firm that invests in lower middle market growth-oriented companies within three distinct sectors: consumer, healthcare, and software & services. The firm partners with companies that have reached a growth inflection point and are seeking a value-added partner to help navigate the company's "next phase." The NexPhase team has extensive industry and operational experience and NexPhase's partners have invested together for nearly a decade. The firm has completed over 75 investments including add-ons and targets control equity investments between $25 million and $200 million. For more information, please visit www.NexPhase.com.

*Grant funding provided by the Johnson & Johnson Family of Companies

