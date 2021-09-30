CME Outfitters Awarded Joint Accreditation for Interprofessional Continuing Education

As a jointly accredited provider, CME Outfitters is accredited to provide continuing education to the entire interdisciplinary health care team through a single, unified process and set of accreditation standards. CME Outfitters now also holds accreditations to provide continuing education to physicians, nurses, pharmacists, dentists, PAs, psychologists, social workers, optometrists, registered dieticians and athletic trainers. Joint Accreditation for IPCE is the first and only process in the world offering this benefit.

"We are thrilled and honored to take this exciting step forward in our mission to support the educational needs of health care providers around the world by becoming jointly accredited," said Jan Perez, senior vice president, CME Outfitters. "Joint Accreditation further elevates CME Outfitters' reputation as a leading provider of innovative, effective, practice-based education planned by the team for the team with a goal of changing practice and improving patient outcomes."

As part of its Joint Accreditation status, CME Outfitters' collaborating accreditors include:

Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME)

Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education (ACPE)

American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC)

American Academy of PAs (AAPA)

American Dental Association's Continuing Education Recognition Program (ADA CERP)

American Psychological Association (APA)

Association of Regulatory Boards of Optometry's Council on Optometric Practitioner Education (ARBO/COPE)

Association of Social Work Boards (ASWB)

Board of Certification for the Athletic Trainer (BOC)

Commission on Dietetic Registration (CDR)

CME Outfitters also holds independent accreditations with the California Bord of Registered Nursing and the Dental Board of California.

To further support CME Outfitters' accreditation services for non-accredited organizations, KnowFully Learning Group and CME Outfitters welcome Scott J. Hershman, MD, FACEHP, CHCP as manager of strategic partnerships. Dr. Hershman's passion for continuing education is evidenced by over 15 years of dedication to the continuing professional development of the health care team, by the health care team. As a seasoned medical educator, he has served on the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education's Accreditation Review Committee (ARC) and has volunteered with many organizations in the continuing healthcare education space including the Alliance for Continuing Education in the Health Professions (ACEHP), the Association for Hospital Medical Education (AHME) Council on CME and the National Association of Medical Education Companies (NAMEC) among others. Dr. Hershman is a Certified Healthcare CPD Professional (CHCP), awarded the Alliance for Continuing Education in the Healthcare Profession's (ACEHP) inaugural Rising Star Award in 2011 and recognized as a Fellow in 2015.

About CME Outfitters

CME Outfitters develops, distributes and certifies continuing education activities that focus on the integration of the interdisciplinary care team to ensure the best care of patients. CME Outfitters' educational interventions include interactive webcasts, live symposia, medical simulations, clinical case series and other innovative formats that leverage the latest in technology to optimize the learning environment and promote clinician and patient behavior changes. CME Outfitters also offers expert accreditation, outcome and logistics services for non-accredited organizations. In July of 2020, CME Outfitters became part of KnowFully Learning Group. For more information, visit www.cmeoutfitters.com.

About KnowFully Learning Group

KnowFully Learning Group is a leading provider of end-to-end professional education in the accounting, finance and health care sectors. KnowFully's brands enable students and professionals to more efficiently prepare for and pass professional licensure exams, satisfy required credit hours to maintain credentials and leverage the comprehensive, practical, in-depth continuing education they need to remain at the forefront of their professions thereafter. KnowFully is backed by NexPhase Capital, LP, a thematic and operationally-focused private equity firm. For more information, please visit www.knowfully.com.

