Cmed Reaches 20 Years of Zero Downtime for Clinical Database Services

HORSHAM, England and MORRISVILLE, N.C., Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cmed Technology announces 20 years of clinical trial software provision and hosting with zero downtime.

Encapsia is Cmed's clinical data suite, designed around a unified clinical database with user-centric apps to support all trial processes and a full cloud architecture. The inherent flexibility of this structure means mid-study protocol amendments or technical system updates can be made with no disruption for users. In this respect, much of the knowledge and experience of Cmed's previous technology platform, Timaeus, was applied to encapsia.

No downtime has significant benefits for trial sites, as they can enter data without interruption, avoiding one of the causes of data entry backlogs. The encapsia apps for EDC and direct data capture eSource are designed to be fast and user-friendly, even coping with intermittent internet access at sites. In combination, these features mean trial sites report a better experience with encapsia.

With no delays in data entry and all data held in a single unified database, sponsors benefit from live views of trial data that can be actioned within encapsia, for example, improving data monitoring and data review.

Dr. Timothy Corbett-Clark, Chief Technology Officer of Cmed, said, "We're delighted to reach our latest milestone with no system downtime for our clients for 20 years.

"No Downtime means continuous, uninterrupted access by users, 24/7, regardless of database updates, trial configuration changes, or system upgrades. Nobody expects social media to go down for updates, so why not expect the same from modern EDC systems too?"

About Cmed and encapsia

Cmed Technology is the technology division of Cmed Group, with headquarters in Horsham, UK, plus offices in Morrisville, NC, Cambridge, MA, San Bruno, CA, Timisoara, Romania and Dublin, Ireland.

Cmed Technology is the developer of encapsia, an innovative, powerful, next-generation clinical data suite. Encapsia delivers a complete solution to gather and manage data in clinical trials with live insights and analytics on trial progress to inform and support management decisions. www.encapsia.com

Contacts:

Ian Macholl, Marketing Manager

Cmed Group

+44 1403 755 050

e: imacholl@cmedgroup.com

Dr. Timothy Corbett-Clark, Chief Technology Officer

Cmed Group

+44 1403 755 050

e: tcorbettclark@cmedtechnology.com

