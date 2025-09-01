CMEF 2025: Promoting Holistic and High-Quality Development of Medical and Health Industry

GUANGZHOU, China, Sept. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The 92nd China International Medical Equipment Fair (CMEF 2025) Autumn Exhibition is set to take place from September 26 to 29 at the China Import and Export Fair Complex (Canton Fair Complex) in Guangzhou. Themed "Health, Innovation, Collaboration," the tradeshow will bring together the global healthcare industry to explore new opportunities for high-quality development.

As an international top-tier exhibition covering the entire industry chain, CMEF unites global stakeholders to drive high‑quality healthcare growth through innovation showcases, partnerships and branding, academic exchange, trend insights, and training. CMEF 2025 will span nearly 200,000 m² and attract about 4,000 companies and 120,000 professionals.

The fair will feature 28 themed zones spanning medical imaging, in vitro diagnostics, surgical robots, smart healthcare, and more—showcasing the full ecosystem from upstream R&D to end‑user applications. Focus areas include smart technology innovation, supply‑chain collaboration, international resource integration, precision medicine, and solutions for an aging population.

Meanwhile, CMEF 2025 will host 60+ conferences and forums across policy and industry—from healthy lifestyles and public hospitals to medical AI, device digitalization, imaging, IVD, rehab/elder care, home health, the silver economy, chronic disease, emergency response, smart health, veterinary medicine, and global regulations—featuring 1,000+ experts.

The International Exhibition of CMEF 2025 will feature leading companies from 20+ countries and regions, including the U.S., Singapore, Malaysia, and Germany. Diplomats and industry association leaders will provide practical guidance on medical device export rules—using real cases to clarify compliance—and host tailored networking and promotion sessions to foster cross‑border partnerships and innovation.

CMEF 2025 will debut the 'International Healthy Lifestyle Fair (IHL)' alongside two flagship events: the inaugural CMEF Health Promotion Conference and a Healthy Living Carnival. This initiative creates a comprehensive, cross-industry hub for healthy lifestyles, fostering a full-cycle ecosystem covering prevention, intervention, and management. It delivers a holistic Chinese approach to global health promotion—one that integrates cutting-edge technology, forward-thinking policies, and human-centered values.

Designed for premium, health‑focused consumers and professionals, this initiative unites routine care, fitness, mental resilience, and eco‑conscious living to deliver holistic solutions across all life stages.

Leveraging CMEF's global reputation, the showcase features 1,000+ products—smart wearables, home health tech, chronic/aging care, intelligent home systems, sports/beauty, TCM, and pet health—advancing accessible health innovation.

IHL signals CMEF's shift from a purely professional trade show to a "medical + consumer" hybrid platform—and a global proving ground for health tech and public wellness. The exhibition will feature:

Medical consumables: smarter, more precise, eco‑friendly solutions for heart failure and vascular intervention (pVAD, IABP, EECP systems, non‑invasive cardiac output monitors, natural vascular stents, intracranial PBM devices, hemostatic closure devices).

Medical robotics: next‑gen systems, including laparoscopic surgical robots.

Smart health: AI‑driven chronic disease management, wearables, and 5G remote surgery advancing precision medicine.

IVD and early screening: breakthroughs in early cancer detection, POCT, and molecular diagnostics.

For more information and to register to attend, please visit: https://reg.reed-sinopharm.com/pc/#/login?id=c534464e36a54dd494454150b90dbaff&channelUuid=265ea689341948529bab064c61a3c712.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2761679/CMEF_2025.jpg