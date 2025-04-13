CMEF Shanghai 2025 Wraps Up in Shanghai with Record-Breaking Innovations and Global Participation

SHANGHAI, April 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The 91st China International Medical Equipment Fair (CMEF) concluded on April 11, 2025, in Shanghai, after featuring groundbreaking medical technologies from nearly 5,000 exhibitors and attracting hundreds of thousands of attendees from more than 150 countries.

CMEF has evolved into a premier international medical exhibition covering the entire spectrum of medical devices. Several specialized shows were held concurrently with CMEF including the International Component Manufacturing & Design Show (ICMD), China International Rehabilitation and Personal Health Show (CRS), and China International Elderly Care and Nursing Show (CECN).

Revolutionizing Healthcare: Key Product Launches

CMEF 2025 featured thousands of groundbreaking product launches that are set to transform healthcare delivery. Here are some of the highlights:

GE Healthcare introduced SIGNA™ Hero , featuring the Sonic deep learning platform. This MRI system reduces traditional scan times from over an hour to just thirty minutes while enhancing diagnostic accuracy for comprehensive brain and cardiac assessments.

, featuring the Sonic deep learning platform. This MRI system reduces traditional scan times from over an hour to just thirty minutes while enhancing diagnostic accuracy for comprehensive brain and cardiac assessments. United Imaging Healthcare unveiled uAI NEXUS — a medical foundation model that merges cutting-edge innovations like DeepSeek with multimodal architectures. Designed as an adaptive, multimodal medical agent, it addresses diverse healthcare challenges.

a medical foundation model that merges cutting-edge innovations like DeepSeek with multimodal architectures. Designed as an adaptive, multimodal medical agent, it addresses diverse healthcare challenges. Neusoft Medical unveiled the world's first ultra-high-definition spiral CT scanner with a detector coverage of 16 cm, NeuViz Epoch Elite. It features exceptional spatial resolution and rapid scanning capabilities that expand its clinical applications.

unveiled the world's first ultra-high-definition spiral CT scanner with a detector coverage of 16 cm, NeuViz Epoch Elite. It features exceptional spatial resolution and rapid scanning capabilities that expand its clinical applications. Longwood Valley MedTech presented ROPA , the first orthopedic surgical robot integrated with AI deep learning technology. It offers unprecedented precision in surgery planning based on millions of clinical data points.

, the first orthopedic surgical robot integrated with AI deep learning technology. It offers unprecedented precision in surgery planning based on millions of clinical data points. Sunnyou Medical showcased its multi-channel wireless electroencephalographic (EEG) acquisition system, which offers real-time monitoring and recording of EEG signals and supports various biosensors for comprehensive applications.

showcased its multi-channel wireless electroencephalographic (EEG) acquisition system, which offers real-time monitoring and recording of EEG signals and supports various biosensors for comprehensive applications. Mindray officially launched the DigiEye U8, its latest digital radiography (DR) system, marking a breakthrough that fills multiple gaps in in-house innovation.

This edition's CMEF International Zone featured a new "Novel Product Pavilion" dedicated to showcasing cutting-edge medical technologies from SMEs worldwide. Notable national pavilions included Italy's Trade Agency (ITA) with leaders in IVD, critical care, and biomedical materials; Pakistan Trade Development Authority (TDAP) debuted at CMEF this spring showing superior surgical instruments.

"This is an extensive event, and I'm truly impressed by the comprehensive range of medical equipment and pharmaceuticals on display. It's one of the biggest exhibitions I've attended—bringing together global innovations in medical technology, healthcare science, and hospital solutions. If you're looking for exposure to the latest advancements, this is the place to be. It's a one-stop center for discovering what technology has to offer today." said Datuk Dr. Kuljit Singh, President of Association of Private Hospital of Malaysia.

CMEF continues its mission as a leading global platform covering all aspects of medical equipment manufacturing by fostering connections between domestic companies seeking global expansion and international brands entering China's market. Notably, the upcoming tHIS ASEAN event will take place from July 9–11 in Malaysia, while the 92nd CMEF will be held from September 26–29 in Guangzhou.

