CMES Robotics Expands AI-Driven Warehouse Automation Footprint with New Logistics Projects

How Innovative Companies Are Solving Palletizing and Depalletizing Challenges Across eCommerce, Logistics, Food & Beverage, and Manufacturing

SEATTLE, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CMES Robotics, a leading provider of advanced AI vision solutions, today announced it has secured additional automation projects with a premium food ingredient manufacturer in North America, marking continued momentum in the U.S. manufacturing and logistics market.

These multi-year projects began in 2025, incorporating robotic bag palletizing automation designed to perform reliably in high-variability environments where product size, packaging, and orientation change frequently. While the first deployment addresses costs associated with labor in food ingredient manufacturing, the solution reflects a broader shift toward AI-driven automation platforms built for real-world warehouse conditions. CMES Robotics AI-Vision technologies enable broader successes across multiple market segments including logistics, e-commerce, automotive, and general manufacturing operations.

"Manufacturers need cost effective automation solutions that work in real production environments and not just under ideal conditions," said Dave Callen, Vice President of CMES Robotics. "These projects show how AI-based automation solutions deliver flexibility and increase productivity while scaling as operational demands grow."

CMES Robotics' core capabilities also include AI-Vision driven:

Mixed Case Palletizing with real-time intelligent placement

Random Bag and Box Depalletizing

Random Piece-Picking with intelligent grasp and motion planning

These capabilities form scalable automation platforms that adapt to changing operational needs without major facility modifications.

Supporting the Next Phase of Warehouse Automation

As labor challenges and operational complexity increase, CMES Robotics focuses on delivering automation that scales with customer needs, helping manufacturers and logistics operators adopt intelligent systems that support both immediate performance and long-term growth.

About CMES Robotics:

CMES Robotics develops AI-powered 3D vision technology for multiple market verticals. Its software integrates high-precision AI-Vision sensing, auto-calibration, motion control, simulation, and real-time processing. CMES's code-free interface enables accurate object identification and manipulation. The system adapts to varying product sizes and optimizes stacking patterns across a wide range of industries. For more information, please visit our product site at www.cmesrobotics.com or call 855 328 0975

