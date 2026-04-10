CMES Robotics USA and Engineering Innovation to Showcase AI-Powered Parcel Handling Solution at MODEX 2026

Automated gaylord-to-conveyor piece picking system to debut live in Atlanta

BENSENVILLE, Ill., April 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CMES Robotics USA and Engineering Innovation (EII) will showcase a fully integrated AI-powered parcel handling solution at MODEX 2026, April 13-16, at booth B15732 at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, GA.

The joint solution pairs CMES Robotics' AI Vision piece picking technology with EII's Chameleon® Parcel Sorting System. Together, the system delivers a complete gaylord-to-conveyor automation platform designed to help distribution centers and fulfillment operations increase throughput, reduce manual labor, and handle real-world parcel variability.

Live demonstrations at the booth will show how CMES Robotics' AI Vision identifies and grips parcels of varying shapes, sizes, and orientations directly from a gaylord, then places each item onto a conveyor for downstream processing. The result is a seamless, high-speed piece picking solution built on two industry-leading platforms.

"CMES brings a new level of capability to the table. Their AI-driven picking technology enables our customers to automate processes that were once manual and difficult to scale. Integrated with our Chameleon SLAM system, it adds a new layer of automation that grows with our customers as their needs evolve. We're looking forward to showcasing this at MODEX," said Don Caddy, CEO

"Combining CMES AI Vision with Eii gives customers a proven, production-ready solution for one of the most persistent manual tasks in any distribution operation," said Alex Choe, CMES Robotics USA President. "MODEX is the right place to show this running live."

The combined system addresses one of the most labor-intensive bottlenecks in parcel handling: manually breaking down gaylords and feeding product to conveyors. CMES Robotics' AI Vision enables the robot to recognize and pick items regardless of shape, size, or how they are packed, without manual programming for each parcel type.

Visit CMES Robotics and EII at Booth B015732 at MODEX 2026, April 13-16, at the Georgia World Congress Center, Atlanta, GA.

ABOUT CMES ROBOTICS CMES Robotics is a leader in AI-driven robotic automation, delivering intelligent piece picking, depalletizing, and material handling solutions for warehouses, fulfillment centers, and manufacturers. Our AI Vision system identifies and grips items of varying shapes and sizes, integrating seamlessly with downstream equipment for efficient, flexible automation. CMES Robotics operates from offices in Bensenville, Illinois and Seattle, Washington, and works with customers worldwide. Learn more at cmesrobotics.com and linkedin.com/company/cmesrobotics

ABOUT ENGINEERING INNOVATION, INC. Engineering Innovation, Inc. (Eii) is a leader in automation solutions for parcel handling and distribution environments. Celebrating 20 years of innovation, the company designs and delivers scalable systems that streamline sorting, labeling, and manifesting processes for high-volume parcel operations. With deep expertise in workflow optimization and data-driven processing, Eii helps organizations improve throughput, accuracy, and operational efficiency. Its solutions are built to adapt to evolving shipping profiles, including the growing complexity of polybags, mixed parcels, and e-commerce-driven volumes. Eii also offers automation for letters and flats, supported by a strong foundation in postal regulations and site-specific process evaluation. By combining industry knowledge with flexible technology, Eii enables clients to scale operations and meet the demands of modern distribution.

About MODEX 2026. North America's premier supply chain and logistics trade show, brings together the operations leaders, engineers, and automation decision-makers shaping the future of the industry. Hosted by MHI and held every two years in Atlanta, MODEX attracts tens of thousands of attendees and hundreds of exhibitors spanning robotics, warehouse automation, conveyor systems, software, and beyond -- making it the industry's most important gathering for sourcing solutions and forging partnerships.

SOURCE CMES Robotics USA and Engineering Innovation