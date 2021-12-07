CMG Announces New XA Tourism and Pharmaceutical Activations

CHICAGO, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CMG Holdings Group, Inc. (CMGO/OTC) today announced that XA, The Experiential Agency, a wholly owned subsidiary of CMG Holdings Inc., has received a PO for the first of five installations and events taking place between February and mid-March 2022. This five-part job, which is an international campaign to promote tourism for a large European country, is being managed by one of the largest ad agencies in the world. The promotion will take place primarily in the vicinity of NYC, and XA will be the Experiential agency in charge of all of the events. It is difficult to describe the excitement at XA, as this is the first job that XA has done for a foreign government. We believe this series of events will open a new avenue of potential work for other European countries and with the worldwide agency which is managing this business. The budget on this campaign is estimated to be between $1,750,000 and $3,000,000 million dollars. There should be some great copy on these events, which you will be able to find on XA's and CMG's website as they are produced.

In addition, in mid-December XA will activate a first-of-its-kind public facing installation over the course of two days in a lower Manhattan pedestrian plaza on behalf of a large pharmaceutical client. We are confident that this extremely press worthy activation will drive further business in the pharmaceutical space, where XA has previously not worked. The installation will price in the mid six figures.

These substantial new projects are testimony to the hard work and dedication of XA's staff through some of the most difficult times in the experiential business. XA looks forward to adding these new corporate partners to its roster of existing clients; and is dedicated to developing additional new corporate relationships in the new year.

