CMG Financial and the Hasson Company Launch Select Lending Services, a Joint Venture Partnership

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore., April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CMG Financial, a privately-held, well-capitalized mortgage banking firm, and the Hasson Company, one of Oregon's most successful independent real estate companies, announced today the formation of their joint venture partnership, Select Lending Services. Leveraging the extensive resources of CMG Financial's national operation combined with the hands-on local service of Hasson Company real estate agents, Select Lending Services is poised to deliver an efficient mortgage transaction, educating clients along the way.

The Hasson Company differentiates between "performers" and "producers" when hiring brokers. The company understands that clients depend on their broker to be a trusted advisor committed to their goals not just a salesperson set on closing the deal. The emphasis on performance over production has certainly translated to the company's growth from 12 agents to 180 agents in 7 offices throughout the Pacific Northwest. Compared to regional and national real estate companies, the Hasson Company ranks first in average sales volume for brokers.

"This in-house lending relationship will ultimately improve the overall buying experience for our clients; pairing our agents and loan officers with the best products available in the marketplace," Stephen Studley, CEO and Licensed Broker, the Hasson Company, said in a statement.

"I could not be more pleased to be part of the partnership between the Hasson Company and Select Lending Services. To find a partner that is so closely aligned to a 'client first' mentality made this decision an easy one. We all understand that always doing the right thing for our clients and providing an unparalleled customer experience is the key to a long-term, mutually beneficial relationship," Lynae Forbes, President and Principal Broker, the Hasson Company, said in a statement.

CMG Financial will provide the operational support Select Lending Services needs to find the right loan for every new home buyer or homeowner looking to refinance. As a direct lender, CMG has local processing and underwriting, can keep clients up to date on loan progress, and pilot new products before other lenders. In addition to originating all conventional, government, and jumbo loans, Select Lending Services loan officers will have access to CMG's proprietary products like HomeFundIt™, the online down payment gifting platform, and the All In One Loan™, the first-lien HELOC designed to help pay off the mortgage faster.

"We are excited to partner with such a customer-oriented group like the Hasson Company. Together, we created a distinct mortgage experience to complement a company that focuses truly on the customer. It was a vision created by leadership with one goal in mind -- to bring a refreshing mortgage experience to the Pacific Northwest. We are excited to realize that vision with Select Lending Services," Chris Harris, SVP Joint Venture Manager, the CMG Financial, said in a statement.

For more information about Select Lending Services, please visit www.selectlendingservices.com.

About CMG Financial

CMG Financial is a well-capitalized, privately held mortgage-banking firm founded in 1993. The company makes its products and services available to the market through three distinct origination channels including Retail Lending, Wholesale Lending, and Correspondent Lending. CMG Financial currently operates in all states, including District of Columbia, and holds federal agency lending approvals with HUD, VA, RHS, GNMA, FNMA and FHLMC. Throughout the mortgage banking and housing markets, CMG Financial is widely known for responsible lending practices, industry and consumer advocacy, product innovation, and operational efficiency. For more information visit www.cmgfi.com

About the Hasson Company

In 1983, Mike Hasson launched Handel, Hasson & Jones, a small residential real estate firm in Lake Oswego, Oregon. Eight years later, Hasson formed Hasson Company, REALTORS®, originally comprised of 12 real estate agents. Since then, the company has grown to about 180 full-time agents in 7 offices located throughout the Portland metro area, Central Oregon and Southwest Washington. The goal at Hasson is not to be the biggest, but the best real estate company in the Pacific Northwest. They're small enough to ensure local knowledge, local control and continued community involvement, yet large enough to provide the range of services and technologies typically associated with national companies. Hasson agents have been carefully selected based on personality, business philosophy, production, and professional references ensuring they can deliver exceptional service and an experience that will exceed buyer expectations. For more information visit www.hasson.com

