CMG Financial Appoints Drew Dyet, Senior Vice President, Wholesale Lending

SAN RAMON, Calif., July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CMG Financial, a well-capitalized, privately held mortgage-banking firm headquartered in San Ramon, California, announced today the promotion of Drew Dyet to lead its Wholesale Lending Channel. As Senior Vice President, Drew will spearhead enhancements for wholesale broker partners and continue to source new investment opportunities to improve the mortgage transaction for both the broker and loan officer. With vast experience ranging from loan origination to senior management, Drew is intimately aware of what brokers and loan officers need to grow their market share.

Drew Dyet has over 19 years of mortgage financing experience and has worked in all three major mortgage delivery channels including wholesale, retail, and correspondent lending. He held wholesale leadership roles at Bank of America (formerly Countrywide Home Loans) for over a decade, before moving to Union Bank for the next six years. In every position he's held, Drew's primary focus has been to deliver exemplary customer service, and he plans to pursue that goal in his new position as Senior Vice President, Wholesale Lending. He will continue to source new investments in technology and product development to make the mortgage transaction more efficient and increase business opportunities for broker partners and their clients.

"I'm passionate about wholesale lending and I am excited for the opportunity to partner with such a great company to help serve the broker community. With a wide range of loan programs, including the proprietary All In One LoanTM, and a commitment to delivering a top-notch customer experience for our brokers and their clients, CMG is the perfect fit for me to serve brokers," said Drew Dyet in a statement. "I look forward to working with the team to further leverage and invest in technology that will continue to drive efficiencies that result in both a better experience and a better price for our brokers and their clients."

"As a wholesale lender, our goal goes beyond creating an extraordinary experience for our broker partners and their customers; our success as an organization depends on an ongoing partnership with each of our brokers and their loan officers," said Christopher M. George, President and CEO, CMG Financial. "With experience as both the loan officer and the account executive, Drew has seen firsthand what it takes to establish a mutually beneficial relationship, and I am confident that he will lead our wholesale channel forward with the same energy."

About CMG Financial

CMG Financial is a well-capitalized, privately held mortgage-banking firm founded in 1993. The company makes its products and services available to the market through three distinct origination channels including Retail Lending, Wholesale Lending, and Correspondent Lending.

CMG Financial currently operates in all states, including the District of Columbia, and holds federal agency lending approvals with HUD, VA, RHS, GNMA, FNMA and FHLMC. CMG Financial is known for responsible lending practices, industry and consumer advocacy, product innovation, and operational efficiency.

