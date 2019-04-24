CMG Financial Invests in Veterans and Military Lending Department With New Vice President, Jeff Wilson

SAN RAMON, Calif., April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CMG Financial, a well-capitalized, privately held mortgage-banking firm headquartered in San Ramon, CA, announced the hire of Jeff Wilson, Vice President, Veteran and Military Lending. Jeff Wilson, a retired US Army Major with 21 years of military service, has nearly three decades of mortgage leadership experience at the Department of Veterans Affairs. Jeff will work to grow CMG Financial's VA Loan market share and advocate for responsible VA lending practices.

CMG Financial is committed to serving those who served our country and providing an extraordinary mortgage experience. In his new role as Vice President, Veteran and Military Lending at CMG Financial, Jeff will counsel loan officers on best practices for VA loan origination and sales strategy to serve more Veterans and Military home buyers. He will also lead nationwide training efforts, visiting CMG Financial branches across the country to provide on-site training for loan officers and their real estate partners to better understand the VA Loan and its benefits.

"Veterans and Veteran lending is my passion. It has been part of my life for over 40 years, as I served in the Army and now serve Veterans to help them realize their homeownership goals," Jeff Wilson said in a statement. "It is my honor to serve all Veterans and active military members. I look forward to working with the team at CMG Financial to build a better VA Home Loan experience."

Jeff Wilson served in the US Army for over 21 years, retiring as a Major. He worked at the Department of Veterans Affairs for over 27 years retiring as the Loan Guaranty Officer for the Phoenix Regional Loan Center. In this role, he led a division serving Arizona, California, Nevada, and New Mexico on all matters pertaining to origination, underwriting, and servicing of VA-guaranteed home loans. Most recently, he was the Director of VA Business Development and Operational Support at American Pacific Mortgage.

"Serving military families is something especially important to our culture at CMG Financial," Charlie Rogers, SVP, Retail Lending, CMG Financial said in a statement. "Adding a leader like Jeff Wilson to our team will ensure we are providing the highest level of service to Veterans and active-duty military and finding new ways to branch out and reach more deserving families."

About CMG Financial

CMG Financial is a well-capitalized, privately held mortgage-banking firm founded in 1993. The company makes its products and services available to the market through three distinct origination channels including Retail Lending, Wholesale Lending, and Correspondent Lending.

CMG Financial currently operates in all states, including District of Columbia, and holds federal agency lending approvals with HUD, VA, RHS, GNMA, FNMA and FHLMC. Throughout the mortgage banking and housing markets, CMG Financial is widely known for responsible lending practices, industry and consumer advocacy, product innovation, and operational efficiency.

