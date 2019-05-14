CMG Financial Named Top Mortgage Employer by National Mortgage Professional Magazine

SAN RAMON, Calif., May 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CMG Financial, a well-capitalized, privately held mortgage-banking firm headquartered in San Ramon, California, was named a 2019 Top Mortgage Employer by National Mortgage Professional (NMP) Magazine, a leading mortgage industry resource. The distinguished list identifies lenders from around the country that excel because of their stellar corporate culture, competitive compensation, exemplary management, cutting-edge technology development, eminent reputation and industry advocacy.

Each year, NMP selects top mortgage employers in five distinct categories including: Regional Lenders (Up to 500 MLOs), Independent Lenders (Less than 25 MLOs), Larger Lenders (More than 500 MLOs), Service Providers, and Wholesale Lenders. CMG Financial was recognized among just 11 Larger Lenders nationwide. Over the past few years, CMG Financial has undergone an aggressive coast-to-coast expansion, most recently with the acquisition of 12 new branches and 109 employees throughout the New England states. In the coming year, CMG Financial will continue to grow its coverage, with an emphasis on the Central Division states.

More and more sales leaders are choosing CMG Financial as their home because of its continued investment in product development and dedication to serving the needs of home buyers and homeowners. CMG Financial is the only lender nationwide to offer the All In One Loan, a revolutionary first-lien HELOC that reduces the burden of mortgage interest and frees up the homeowners' finances to pay off their mortgage faster. CMG Financial also launched the HomeFundIt down payment crowdfunding platform and its full suite of enhancement products, including HomeFundIt for Employee Benefits, the HomeFundIt Realtor Portal, and UpIt by HomeFundIt, the first cash-back affiliate shopping program designed to save for the down payment.

"Earning the recognition as a Top Mortgage Employer by Mortgage Professional Magazine confirms that we are on the right track to better serve our originators and our customers," said Charlie Rogers, SVP, Retail Lending, CMG Financial, in a statement. "Our success depends on our ability to think differently. When the market contracts, many lenders focus on cutting costs to maintain margins. Our goal is to elevate the customer experience to such an extent, we become their go-to lender for life."

About CMG Financial

CMG Financial is a well-capitalized, privately held mortgage-banking firm founded in 1993. The company makes its products and services available to the market through three distinct origination channels including Retail Lending, Wholesale Lending, and Correspondent Lending.

CMG Financial currently operates in all states, including the District of Columbia, and holds federal agency lending approvals with HUD, VA, RHS, GNMA, FNMA and FHLMC. Throughout the mortgage banking and housing markets, CMG Financial is widely known for responsible lending practices, industry and consumer advocacy, product innovation and operational efficiency.

About National Mortgage Professional Magazine

National Mortgage Professional Magazine (NMP) has become "The Source for Top Originators" that connects the mortgage professional community under various media formats. The exceptional team of industry-seasoned monthly contributors combined with the knowledgeable editorial staff, all with meaningful expertise in their respective disciplines, provide the most up-to-date news, insight and advice for today's mortgage professional. NMP is committed to ensuring that today's industry is equipped with the most comprehensive understanding of mortgage news available through many resources, including, but not limited to, articles in the print edition of National Mortgage Professional Magazine and 38 state-specific e-editions, the NMP Daily and NMP Ticker email newsletters, the exclusive daily news stories and postings on the website https://nationalmortgageprofessional.com, and the regular series.

The publication also owns and operates the Mortgage News Network (MNN), a video news source that provides mortgage firms with a resource for news and information, as well as a platform for telling their stories and sharing their views directly and in person. https://mortgagenewsnetwork.com/.

