CMG Financial Sponsors Operation Coastal Clean-Up with California Mortgage Bankers Association, MBA Opens Doors Foundation, and San Diego Coast Keeper

CORONADO, Calif., July 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CMG Financial, a national mortgage lender, announced its sponsorship of Operation Coastal Clean-Up, an initiative to concurrently clean up beaches and raise funds for the MBA Opens Doors Foundation. As a California-founded company, cleaning up the ocean is a personal cause to everyone at CMG Financial. Ocean pollution affects thousands of species, including humans, in the ocean and around the world.

"While we live on this earth, we are duty bound to uphold its health," commented Adam George, CMG Financial Loan Officer and event organizer. "The ocean covers more than 70% of the Earth's surface, and it's important to recognize ocean pollution impacts habitats around the world."

CMG Financial is asking local Southern California organizations to put together teams of volunteers to participate in Operation Coastal Clean-Up on Saturday, August 3 from 11:00 a.m.to 1:00 p.m. at Central Beach, Coronado, California. Every $5,000 sponsorship earns a team all needed clean-up materials, debris removal, plus a celebratory picnic after the event. All donations raised will go directly to the MBA Opens Doors Foundation to help a family caring for a sick child stay in their home.

The MBA Opens Doors Foundation creates mortgage assistance programs for families who are in financial need while their child is undergoing medical treatment for cancer or other illnesses. Since 2011, CMG Financial has supported the MBA Opens Doors Foundation through an annual Wine Tasting and Charity Auction, held in conjunction with the California Mortgage Bankers Association's (CMBA) annual Western Secondary Market Conference in San Francisco, California.

To sign up to participate in Operation Coastal Clean Up or contribute to this well-deserving cause, click here.

About CMG Financial

CMG Financial is a well-capitalized, privately held mortgage-banking firm founded in 1993. The company operates in three distinct origination channels including Retail, Wholesale, and Correspondent.

CMG Financial operates in all states, including District of Columbia, and holds federal agency lending approvals with HUD, VA, RHS, GNMA, FNMA and FHLMC. Throughout the mortgage banking and housing markets, CMG Financial is known for responsible lending practices, industry and consumer advocacy, product innovation and operational efficiency.

