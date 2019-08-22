CMG Financial Texas Branches Close Out $100 Million Month

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CMG Financial, a privately-held mortgage banking firm headquartered in San Ramon, Calif., commends its Texas branches for funding a collective $109,418,233 in home loans, serving 506 families during the month of July. CMG's top Texas producers included Area Sales Manager, Chris Minjarez, Austin, Texas, Branch Managers, Justin Hrabovsky, Austin-Slaughter, Texas, Carlo Colantonio, San Antonio, Texas, Steve Benet, Austin-Steck, Texas, Senior Loan Officer, Nic Phillips, The Woodlands, Texas, and Loan Officers, Jennifer Contella, The Woodlands, Texas, Michael Lesmeister, The Woodlands, Texas, and Ron Hargrove, The Woodlands, Texas.

CMG Financial is located in Austin, Boerne, Conroe, Cypress, Dallas, Dayton, El Paso, Frisco, Houston-Memorial, Killeen, and San Antonio

CMG Financial established its flagship Texas branch in The Woodlands in 2014, followed by five additional branches in its first year. Today, CMG has more than tripled its statewide coverage with 16 branches, including outposts in Austin, Boerne, Conroe, Cypress, Dallas, Dayton, El Paso, Frisco, Houston-Memorial, Killeen, and San Antonio. Over the past five years, CMG's Texas branches have forged strategic real estate and new home builder partnerships throughout the state because of their ability to close more loans for more homeowners.

"I am in awe of what these leaders and teams in Texas have accomplished in this short amount of time," said Chris Blevins, Central Divisional Manager, CMG Financial. "CMG is a great platform for originators, and we are developing significant opportunities for everyone in sales and operations to expand our reach throughout the great state of Texas and across the nation. We will continue to grow more market share, and I am very excited to see the continuing success of each person's growth at CMG."

As a privately-held lender, CMG has the ability to adapt quickly to market changes and pilot new programs sooner than other lenders that depend on the consensus of a board or shareholders. CMG's Austin, Texas branch was one of the first to close a loan using a crowdfunded down payment through CMG's proprietary HomeFundItTM program. Earlier this year, CMG expanded its proprietary All In One LoanTM to its Texas market, giving Texas homeowners more financial flexibility with this revolutionary off-set mortgage. The All In One Loan is designed to empower homeowners to take back their financial freedom and pay off their mortgage faster. Monthly payments are applied to loan principal first, offsetting the cost of mortgage interest, while giving the homeowner 24/7 access to home equity. The All In One Loan is available for primary residences and investment properties. Other recent investments in technology include the CMG Home App, designed to connect home buyers, Realtors and loan officers through the home search and mortgage application process, as well as a wealth tracking system to keep homeowners aware of how much equity they have built in their home and when they can benefit from a mortgage refinance.

If you're interested in career opportunities with CMG Financial, please contact Chris Blevins at cblevins@cmgfi.com.

About CMG Financial

Founded in 1993, CMG Financial makes its products and services available to the market through three distinct origination channels including Retail Lending, Wholesale Lending, and Correspondent Lending.

CMG Financial currently operates in all states, including District of Columbia, and holds federal agency lending approvals with HUD, VA, RHS, GNMA, FNMA and FHLMC. CMG Financial is widely known for responsible lending practices, industry and consumer advocacy, product innovation and operational efficiency.

Media Contact:

Madelynn Graham

Phone: 443.455.1137

Email: madelynng@cmgfi.com

Related Images

cmg-financial-texas-100-million.png

CMG Financial Texas $100 Million Month

CMG Financial is located in Austin, Boerne, Conroe, Cypress, Dallas, Dayton, El Paso, Frisco, Houston-Memorial, Killeen, and San Antonio

SOURCE CMG Financial