CMG Financial Welcomes Hilton, Expedia, HomeAway, and Other Travel Retailers as UpIt Retail Partners

SAN RAMON, Calif., May 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CMG Financial, a privately-held, well-capitalized mortgage banking firm headquartered in San Ramon, California, announced today that it has expanded its partnerships with major travel and vacation retailers, expanding the affiliate partnership list to over 440 vendors.

Travel retailers listed on UpIt include CheapAir.com, CruiseDirect, Easy Click Travel, Expedia, Inc, Fly Dubai, Ful, Hilton, HomeAway, Hotel Power, Last Minute Travel, Ogio, Princess Cruise Lines, Reservations.com, RVShare, Sixt Car Rental, SuperShuttle, Trip.com, VRBO.com, and Way.

In addition to crowdfunding with HomeFundIt, CMG Financial's original down payment crowdfunding tool, home buyers are able to grow their down payment savings when they or someone in their network shops at participating UpIt retail partners through the portal. When shoppers make a purchase with an UpIt retail partner, a percentage will be pledged toward the associated campaign. This feature allows users to not only book a flight, vacation, or hotel room but also save for a future down payment on a house.

"We're excited about the number of partnerships with travel and vacation retailers that we have been able to build nationwide," Christopher M. George, Founder, President, and CEO of CMG Financial said in a statement. He continued, "Travel is one of the most revenue-generating industries in the world, and the proceeds from travel, vacation and luggage sales are well-allocated to down payment funds, allowing UpIt and HomeFundIt users to realize a high contribution with a single purchase." The listed retailers provide a 1%-20% contribution on purchases made through the UpIt portal.

HomeFundIt continues to expand its affiliate list by adding additional retailers in the fashion, grocery, general merchandise, and technology industries to the UpIt portal to increase the breadth of options for home buyers to raise money for a down payment on the home of their dreams.

To learn more about UpIt, visit http://home.cmgfi.com/up_it.

About CMG Financial

CMG Financial is a well-capitalized, privately held mortgage-banking firm founded in 1993. The company makes its products and services available to the market through three distinct origination channels including Retail Lending, Wholesale Lending, and Correspondent Lending.

CMG Financial currently operates in all states, including the District of Columbia, and holds federal agency lending approvals with HUD, VA, RHS, GNMA, FNMA and FHLMC. Throughout the mortgage banking and housing markets, CMG Financial is widely known for responsible lending practices, industry and consumer advocacy, product innovation, and operational efficiency.

Media Contact:

Madelynn Graham

Phone: 443.455.1137

Email: madelynng@cmgfi.com

Related Links

UpIt by HomeFundIt

SOURCE CMG Financial

Related Links

https://cmgfi.com

