CMG Financial Welcomes Michael Iorio, Regional Vice President of Northern California and Nevada

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CMG Financial, a privately-held, well-capitalized mortgage banking firm headquartered in San Ramon, CA, announced the addition of Michael Iorio to its Western Division leadership team. Michael has over twenty years of financial services experience and has held senior leadership positions at national banks and lenders. At CMG Financial, Michael will serve as Regional Vice President of Northern California and Nevada and spearhead growth initiatives in this critical region.

Michael Iorio, Regional Vice President, Northern California and Nevada, CMG Financial

Michael began his career in financial services with American National Bank & Trust Company where he served as AVP Commercial Banking. He went on to hold the position of Vice President Commercial Banking at LaSalle Bank for over three years, a variety of sales and operational roles at Wells Fargo for over seven years, and President at Private Mortgage Advisors for over six years. Most recently, he served as Senior Vice President at Stearns Lending and Chief Operating Officer at Citywide Home Loans. Michael has extensive experience in both residential and commercial lending and specializes in strategic partnerships and joint ventures. He plans to recruit and onboard top talent throughout the Northern California and Nevada region, nurture existing partnerships, and source new opportunities for growth.

"I am excited to join the growing CMG team, a family-owned company focused on the borrower experience," said Michael Iorio in a statement. "CMG provides loan officers a variety of tools allowing them to be more effective and productive, and our innovative product line gives qualified borrowers more options. Homeowners can pay off their mortgages faster through the All In One program, and prospective home buyers can crowdfund their down payments through HomeFundIt. The synergy between processing, underwriting and closing ensures a consistent experience, enabling our loan officers to set and meet achievable expectations with their borrowers and referral partners."

"Michael Iorio is a talented leader with significant experience growing and supporting successful mortgage teams," said Chip Larson, Western Divisional Vice President, Retail Lending, in a statement. "We are extremely excited to add Michael to our Western Division leadership group and are confident he will add to the strong growth we are experiencing in our Retail Channel."

About CMG Financial

CMG Financial is a well-capitalized, privately held mortgage-banking firm founded in 1993. The company makes its products and services available to the market through three distinct origination channels including Retail Lending, Wholesale Lending, and Correspondent Lending.

CMG Financial currently operates in all states, including District of Columbia, and holds federal agency lending approvals with HUD, VA, RHS, GNMA, FNMA and FHLMC.

