CMG Financial Welcomes Rodriguez-Hazard Team in San Clemente, CA

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., Aug. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CMG Financial, a privately held, well-capitalized mortgage banking firm headquartered in San Ramon, California, announced today the addition of the Rodriguez-Hazard Team in San Clemente, California. CMG continues to invest in Orange County sales leaders to expand its Southern California footprint. Al Rodriguez and Reed Hazard will lead the new outpost as Area Sales Managers. CMG also welcomes Brian Kane, Sales Manager; Amy Lyons Vilardo, Sales Manager; Josh Varela, Retail Production Manager; and Samira Hurd, Business Development Manager.

CMG Financial

Al Rodriguez and Reed Hazard are well-known throughout Orange County as exceptional mortgage leaders. They each have been recognized as nationally ranked top-producing loan officers and have successfully originated nearly $1 billion in production over their careers. Al Rodriguez has over 20 years of mortgage experience and joined forces with Reed Hazard in 2013 to create the Rodriguez-Hazard Team. As a lifelong Orange County resident, he takes pride in serving clients and partners in the community where he lives. Reed Hazard has 15 years of mortgage experience and has led the team with Al Rodriguez for the past six years. Reed focuses on building strong Realtor relationships and also specializes in investment property and builder financing. The Rodriguez-Hazard team plans to recruit top talent along the Pacific Coast Highway to join its new San Clemente office.

"The Rodriguez-Hazard Team is well-known for its premier service throughout Orange County and beyond. We were looking for a Lender who could not only support our current production but enable us to expand our reach," said Reed Hazard and Al Rodriguez, in a statement. "We found that in CMG Financial. Their proprietary products, plus their operational efficiency allows us to better serve our clients and partners. CMG is also licensed in all 50 states and has a large presence in many of the out-of-state markets we do business in and we are very excited about the future outlook with our new company."

"I have known and worked with Al and Reed for over eight years," said Chip Larson, Western Divisional Vice President, Retail Lending, CMG Financial. "They are consummate mortgage banking professionals and extremely well-respected by the southern Orange County real estate community. They were heavily recruited by a number of companies, so we are pleased and honored they have chosen to join the CMG family."

About CMG Financial

CMG Financial is a well-capitalized, privately held mortgage-banking firm founded in 1993. The company makes its products and services available to the market through three distinct origination channels including Retail Lending, Wholesale Lending, and Correspondent Lending.

CMG Financial currently operates in all states, including District of Columbia, and holds federal agency lending approvals with HUD, VA, RHS, GNMA, FNMA and FHLMC. Throughout the mortgage banking and housing markets, CMG Financial is widely known for responsible lending practices, industry and consumer advocacy, product innovation, and operational efficiency.

Media Contact:

Madelynn Graham

Phone: 443.455.1137

Email: madelynng@cmgfi.com

Related Images

rodriguez-hazard-team-cmg-financial.png

Rodriguez-Hazard Team, CMG Financial

Related Links

Al Rodriguez

Reed Hazard

SOURCE CMG Financial