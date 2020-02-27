CMG Financial Welcomes Tamara Dunlap, Regional Vice President of Colorado

DENVER, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CMG Financial, a privately held, well-capitalized mortgage banking firm headquartered in San Ramon, CA, announced the hiring of Tamara Dunlap as Regional Vice President, Colorado. Tamara has over 26 years of mortgage leadership experience at regional and national lenders throughout the Western United States. At CMG Financial, she will focus on hiring individual sales leaders and dynamic mortgage teams to expand coverage in this critical region.

Previously, Tamara Dunlap worked at Countrywide Home Loans as a National Expressline Processor, Secondary Desk, and Area Sales Executive, and then went on to serve as Regional Sales Trainer and Senior Sales Executive at Matrix Financial Services, and Regional Sales Manager and Regional Recruiter at Capital Commerce – American Home Mortgage (ABC Division). Most recently, she spent four years as Regional Manager at Citywide Home Loans. Tamara has a strong background in management, sales, and marketing and has been an established sales executive in Colorado for the past 26 years.

"CMG was an obvious choice for my team, a match made in mortgage heaven – CMG's purpose and passion aligned with ours across the board!" said Tamara Dunlap in a statement. "I am excited to grow our footprint across Colorado and continue supporting a culture that bridges the gap between sales and operations. We are committed to compete in our market share with innovative marketing and proprietary products such as the All In One Loan™ and HomeFundIt™. Come grow with CMG or watch us grow!"

"CMG Financial continues its focus on attracting seasoned, well-respected leadership to our company. Tamara Dunlap certainly exemplifies those qualities," said Chip Larson, Western Divisional Vice President, Retail Lending, CMG Financial. "We are excited to have Tamara on board and are confident with her extensive knowledge of the Colorado market she will contribute to strong growth there."

CMG Financial is a well-capitalized, privately held mortgage-banking firm founded in 1993. The company makes its products and services available to the market through three distinct origination channels including Retail Lending, Wholesale Lending, and Correspondent Lending.

CMG Financial currently operates in all states, including District of Columbia, and holds federal agency lending approvals with HUD, VA, RHS, GNMA, FNMA and FHLMC. Throughout the mortgage banking and housing markets, CMG Financial is widely known for responsible lending practices, industry and consumer advocacy, product innovation, and operational efficiency.

