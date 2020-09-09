CMG Financial's Candace Baima Recognized as 2020 HousingWire Insider

SAN RAMON, Calif., Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- National mortgage media group HousingWire announced its 2020 HousingWire Insiders, an annual list honoring the unsung heroes of the housing industry working behind the scenes to drive their companies to success. This year, CMG Financial's Candace Baima, Vice President, National Underwriting Manager, was honored among only 50 winners nationwide.

Candace Baima is both a mortgage industry and CMG Financial veteran. She has over 20 years of mortgage operational experience and has held numerous important roles including DE underwriter, corporate underwriting supervisor, and retail lending underwriting and operations manager. Last year, she was promoted to Vice President, National Underwriting Manager, Retail Lending at CMG Financial.

"This year's Insiders represent the unsung heroes of their companies; the team that, behind the scenes, kept everything on track during unprecedented times," HousingWire Magazine Editor Kelsey Ramírez said. "This year, the need for the services of these 50 winners shown greater than ever, and they rose to the challenge."

In 2019, Candace played an instrumental role in creating jumbo guidelines for a new jumbo investor and establishing a secure partnership. She also spearheaded the enhancement of an internal training program to onboard new underwriters and promote processors to underwriters. In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Candace's leadership and guidance made it possible for CMG Financial's operations team to keep their momentum going and adjust to remote work and other unforeseen challenges.

"The winners of our 2020 Insider Awards demonstrate expertise in areas that are critical to the success of the companies they work for," HousingWire Editor in Chief Sarah Wheeler said. "Especially during this year, which has required rapid adaptation in so many areas, these Insiders have been invaluable to the smooth functioning of the entire housing ecosystem."

HousingWire Insiders stats and facts:

50 winners

5th annual list

Various sectors of the housing economy are represented: mortgage lending, servicing, investing and real estate

Chosen by HousingWire's editorial board based on their accomplishments in the last 12 months

About CMG Financial

CMG Financial is a well-capitalized, privately held mortgage-banking firm founded in 1993. The company makes its products and services available to the market through three distinct origination channels including Retail Lending, Wholesale Lending, and Correspondent Lending.

CMG Financial currently operates in all states, including the District of Columbia, and holds federal agency lending approvals with HUD, VA, RHS, GNMA, FNMA and FHLMC. Throughout the mortgage banking and housing markets, CMG Financial is widely known for responsible lending practices, industry and consumer advocacy, product innovation, and operational efficiency.

About HousingWire

HousingWire is by far the nation's most influential source of news and information for U.S. mortgage markets, boasting a readership that spans lending, servicing, investments and real estate market participants as well as financial market professionals.

Winner of numerous awards, including a 2012 Eddie Award for national editorial excellence in the B2B Banking/Business/Finance, HousingWire has been recognized for excellence in journalism by the Society of Business Editors and Writers, the American Society of Business Press Editors, the National Association of Real Estate Editors, and Trade Association Business.

