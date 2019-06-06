CMG Financial's Joe Cabrall Recognized as 2019 HousingWire Rising Star

SAN RAMON, Calif., June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- National mortgage media group HousingWire announced its 2019 Rising Stars, an exclusive list of young leaders to watch in the housing industry. CMG Financial's VP, Correspondent Operations, Joe Cabrall, was recognized among 50 other industry-leading innovators as a 2019 Rising Star.

Joe Cabrall, VP, Correspondent Operations, CMG Financial

"The Rising Stars represent the best young leaders in the mortgage industry," said Kelsey Ramirez, Associate Editor of HousingWire. "Their impressive list of accomplishments make these young professionals the leaders of their industries, and their future is bright. I can't wait to see what they accomplish next."

Joe Cabrall started in the mortgage industry the summer before his senior year of high school and has held multiple positions in every origination channel. He was instrumental in building out CMG's correspondent division and helped it become a service-driven, well-organized, efficient channel. Today, correspondent owners and heads of capital firms call Joe their "go-to guy" because they know he has the experience and skills to find a creative solution.

"This year's group of Rising Stars represents a rising generation of strong, innovative and motivated leaders taking the mortgage industry by storm. Each of these individuals has accomplished a great deal, but we believe they are still at the early stages of their ultimate impact on the housing economy," said Clayton Collins, CEO of HousingWire.

In 2017, Joe cofounded CMG Securities, LLC with AJ George, where he is the Executive Director. Joe continues to evolve as a mortgage professional, finding new ways to serve his clients and improve the greater mortgage market. At the end of the day, the mortgage industry is a relationship business and Joe's commitment to service has enabled him to build lasting relationships with leaders and partners throughout the country.

Rising Star Criteria:

50 winners

6th annual list

Every sector of the housing economy represented: residential mortgage lending, servicing, investing and real estate, as well as those in advocacy positions, including nonprofits and governmental agencies.

Chosen by HousingWire editorial staff based on tangible accomplishments in the last 12 months

About CMG Financial

CMG Financial is a well-capitalized, privately held mortgage-banking firm founded in 1993. The company makes its products and services available to the market through three distinct origination channels including Retail Lending, Wholesale Lending, and Correspondent Lending.

CMG Financial currently operates in all states, including District of Columbia, and holds federal agency lending approvals with HUD, VA, RHS, GNMA, FNMA and FHLMC. Throughout the mortgage banking and housing markets, CMG Financial is widely known for responsible lending practices, industry and consumer advocacy, product innovation, and operational efficiency

About HousingWire

HousingWire is by far the nation's most influential source of news and information for U.S. mortgage markets, boasting a readership that spans lending, servicing, investments and real estate market participants as well as financial market professionals.

Winner of numerous awards, including a 2012 Eddie Award for national editorial excellence in the B2B Banking/Business/Finance, HousingWire has been recognized for excellence in journalism by the Society of Business Editors and Writers, the American Society of Business Press Editors, the National Association of Real Estate Editors, and Trade Association Business.

