CMG Financial's Paul Akinmade Recognized as 2020 HousingWire Tech Trendsetter

SAN RAMON, Calif., Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- National mortgage media group HousingWire announced its 2020 HousingWire Tech Trendsetters, an annual list honoring the most impactful and innovative technology leaders in the housing industry. This year, CMG Financial's Paul Akinmade was honored for his contributions to the organization's marketing, business intelligence, and information technology departments. In his role as Chief Strategy Officer, Akinmade oversees many of CMG's technical and consumer initiatives. He has hands-on involvement in designing the customer and originator experience, managing development, training, marketing, and ensuring successful deployments.

Paul Akinmade, CMG Financial, recognized as HousingWire Tech Trendsetter

"Our Tech Trendsetters award recognizes a group of leaders who were critical to the outstanding performance of housing and real estate during this pandemic, finding innovative solutions when everything changed on a dime," said HousingWire Editor in Chief Sarah Wheeler.

Since joining CMG Financial in 2016, Akinmade has led major internal development and expansion initiatives. In 2020, he transitioned from chief marketing officer to chief strategy officer as he launched the business intelligence department and took over the existing information technology department. His efforts in leading the organization's digital transformation were especially important this year, as most of CMG's staff switched to working remotely and the company became heavily reliant on safe, secure technology to operate without any workflow disruption.

"In its second year, the 2020 Tech Trendsetters once again surpassed all expectations as the housing industry rose up to meet unprecedented challenges," HousingWire Magazine Editor Kelsey Ramírez said.

Akinmade's team oversaw the issue of necessary equipment to each CMG Financial employee, so they could successfully perform their duties remotely. To preserve its cornerstone of connected culture, Akinmade led the development and launch of CMG Life in August 2020. CMG Life is an internal online community used to broadcast company news, share strategies, and keep remote teams engaged. Since its debut, CMG Life has become a one-stop-shop for tools and resources that employees access every day.

"At CMG, we are proud of the products that we produce, and Paul is a huge part of that success. He has worked tirelessly to improve the customer and employee experience through robust marketing and technology efforts," Kim Callas, Executive Vice President, CMG Financial, said in a statement. "Paul's vision, leadership, and attention to detail have delivered exceptional results for CMG and our customers. We are proud to have Paul on the CMG team."

HW Tech Trendsetter stats and facts:

50 winners total (plus 1 HW Media Internal Callout)

2nd annual list

Various sectors of tech within the housing economy are represented: residential mortgage lending, servicing, investing, construction and real estate.

Selected by HousingWire's editorial board based on their professional success over the last 12 months in addition to overall career accomplishments in both their companies and the industry sector they represent.

About CMG Financial

CMG Financial is a well-capitalized, privately held mortgage-banking firm founded in 1993. The company makes its products and services available to the market through three distinct origination channels including Retail Lending, Wholesale Lending, and Correspondent Lending.

CMG Financial currently operates in all states, including District of Columbia, and holds federal agency lending approvals with HUD, VA, RHS, GNMA, FNMA and FHLMC. Throughout the mortgage banking and housing markets, CMG Financial is widely known for responsible lending practices, industry and consumer advocacy, product innovation, and operational efficiency.

About HousingWire

HousingWire is the most influential source of news and information for the U.S. mortgage and housing markets. Built on a foundation of independent and original journalism, HousingWire reaches over 60,000 newsletter subscribers daily and over 1.0 million unique visitors each month. Our audience of mortgage, real estate and fintech professionals rely on us to Move Markets Forward. Visit www.housingwire.com or www.solutions.housingwire.com to learn more.

