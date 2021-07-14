CMG Financial's Paul Akinmade Recognized as 2021 HousingWire Marketing Leader

SAN RAMON, Calif., July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- National mortgage media group HousingWire announced the winners of the inaugural 2021 Marketing Leaders awards. CMG Financial's Chief Strategy Officer, Paul Akinmade, was recognized among this elite class of marketing innovators for his ability to nurture a symbiotic relationship between marketing and technology to equally promote CMG Financial as an organization and establish personal branding for its originators.

Paul Akinmade, Chief Strategy Officer, CMG Financial

During his five-year tenure at CMG Financial, Paul Akinmade transformed his own role from SVP, Marketing to Chief Marketing Officer to Chief Strategy Officer, a title that best reflects the scope of his day-to-day duties. As CSO, Paul oversees the marketing, business intelligence, information technology, and development departments to ensure each respective department operates symbiotically to give the organization the competitive edge to triumph new initiatives and lead the industry as the originator's choice.

"The housing sector is driven by sales and marketing agility and execution. The successful market-share leaders consistently demonstrate a commitment to marketing strategy, superior communication and a passion for the technology that builds relationships and closes transactions," said HW Media CEO Clayton Collins.

Over the past year, all marketers faced the extenuating challenge of competing against every other lender to capture the attention of invigorated home buyers and homeowners looking to refinance. At the same time, connecting with consumers changed significantly. As a true marketing leader, Paul recognized the transformative power of leveraging business intelligence to create effective processes and campaigns that return measurable results. His ability to leverage the strengths of multiple departments to work together toward common goals speaks to his success.

