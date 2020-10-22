CMG Financial's Pete Castillejos to Be Installed as President of the Mortgage Bankers Association of Hawaii in 2021

HONOLULU, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CMG Financial, a privately-held mortgage banking firm headquartered in San Ramon, CA, congratulates Pete Castillejos, NMLS# 331643, on his nomination as the President of the Mortgage Bankers Association of Hawaii (MBAH) in 2021. Pete has been an integral part of CMG Financial's Hawaii-area leadership team for the past five years and currently serves as the Branch Manager/Area Marketing Manager for the Honolulu and Aiea branches. He is also actively involved in mortgage industry advocacy and has served as a Board Member/Director at the MBAH for the past four years.

Pete Castillejos has held mortgage leadership positions in Hawaii for over fifteen years, previously working as a Senior Loan Officer and Area Sales Manager at other lenders throughout the region. He is a multi-year recipient of Honolulu Magazine's Best in Real Estate – Mortgage Professional Award. He is also actively involved in the community he serves and has worked with numerous professional organizations related to both the mortgage financing and real estate industries and local economic development. In his new role as President of the MBAH, Pete will continue to take the lead on advocating for responsible lending practices and catering to the needs of today's home buyers and homeowners.

"As a former chairman of the California Mortgage Bankers Association and most recently the national Mortgage Bankers Association, I know firsthand how important it is to be involved policy and decision-making. The best way to bring about change is to influence it and it's our responsibility as originators to advocate for our industry," Chris George, Founder, President, and CEO of CMG Financial, said in a statement. "I am proud of Pete for taking such an active role in the Mortgage Bankers Association of Hawaii and look forward to watching him progress in the mortgage industry."

"I've spent the last few years at MBAH involved in our Education and Social Media/Communications Committees, organizing and advertising industry-related seminars for our members. I'm honored to have been entrusted with this added responsibility to help serve our organization and community further," said Pete Castillejos in a statement. "Chris George has set the bar high by volunteering his time to the industry as the MBA Chairman in 2019. I'm trying to follow his example by doing the same locally and representing CMG Financial."

