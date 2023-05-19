CMI Health, Inc. Launches AsthmaGo®, Redefining Asthma Management and the Future of Remote Patient Monitoring.

Empowering individuals to take control of their asthma.

ATLANTA, May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CMI Health, Inc., a leading provider of professional medical devices and telemedicine solutions, is proud to announce the launch of AsthmaGo®, an app-based asthma management platform. AsthmaGo® empowers and equips those with asthma and other respiratory conditions, to take control of their health and improve their quality of life from the comfort of home.

According to the CDC, approximately 25 million Americans, including 4 million children, suffer from asthma. With AsthmaGo®, CMI Health, Inc. aims to provide asthma patients with a simple and effective way to monitor and manage their respiratory condition.

"AsthmaGo® becomes very handy when caring for asthmatic kids as parents," said JC Ren, CMI Health, Inc.'s Chief Operations Officer. "You can take measurements at home and manage data with a smartphone. Or even monitor during the night with our OxyKnight® Watch for peace of mind."

By using trend graphs, AsthmaGo makes tracking lung performance, asthma symptoms, medication usage, and air quality, simple and visual. AsthmaGo® combines SpiroLink®, CMI Health's digital spirometer, with different smart oximeters, to provide accurate and convenient insight into current lung performance and oxygen saturation levels. The in-app alarm features real-time oxygen saturation and pulse rate monitoring, giving users peace of mind anytime, anywhere. Users can also take the Asthma Control Test (ACT) in-app, to periodically evaluate their condition. With AsthmaGo®, patients can easily share their health data with their caregiver or healthcare provider, enabling more informed treatment decisions and more personalized care.

"AsthmaGo® lets you take full control of your health if you struggle with asthma, by having access to over-the-counter devices and convenient features within the app," said JC Ren, COO.

CMI Health, Inc. will launch AsthmaGo® at the American Thoracic Society (ATS) conference, through May 24th, 2023 at The Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, DC. AsthmaGo® has already received recognition in the industry, having won third place in the IEEE Standard Association Telehealth Competition. With a commitment to maintaining the highest standards of patient privacy and data security, AsthmaGo® is fully HIPAA compliant and utilizes secure servers based in the United States.

AsthmaGo® is available for download on the App Store and Google Play. For more information about AsthmaGo® or to purchase AsthmaGo® compatible devices - visit www.cmihealth.com.

About CMI Health, Inc.

With over 30 years of experience in the medical and medical insurance industry, CMI Health is a trusted provider of FDA-cleared medical devices to emergency medical services, hospitals and more. Our mission is to improve patient outcomes by providing innovative and effective monitoring solutions. With a focus on R&D and leadership in developing industry-leading solutions, CMI Health is committed to helping healthcare providers and patients to manage chronic conditions at home.

For more information about AsthmaGo®, please contact CMI Health, Inc., at (888) 985-1125 or [email protected]

