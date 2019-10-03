CMiC Launches Corporate Social Responsibility Initiative-- 'Ready, Set, Build!'

The program includes a community partnership with Toronto-based social contractor, Building Up, and the unlimited matching of employee financial contributions

TORONTO, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - CMiC—the most complete ERP and Field operations software provider for construction—unveiled its corporate social responsibility program today to further cement its commitment to responsible and sustainable business practices. This initiative, named 'Ready, Set, Build!,' will encompass all philanthropic programs and activities aligned with CMiC's goal of supporting vulnerable members of the community with training in technology and construction-related industries.

"At CMiC, we recognize diversity as a pillar of our success. We strive every day to create an environment that embraces all cultures, languages, ages, sexual orientations, disabilities, ethnic backgrounds and professional experiences," says Pat Shah, chief operating officer at CMiC. "For many years we have envisioned a workplace that celebrates more social inclusion. Today, we believe 'Ready, Set, Build!' is the most effective platform for employees to 'give back' and feel fully engaged as members of the construction technology community."

CMiC worked with Orenda – The Social Purpose Company to gather input from its employees, define a social purpose and research potential community partners. CMiC selected Building Up as the community partner—a social contractor that uses construction projects as a vehicle to prepare people with barriers for careers in the industry—based on its alignment with CMiC's vision and mission. Building Up and CMiC have worked together to identify opportunities for employee giving, skills-based volunteer activities and fundraising events.

"We are excited to partner with a company like CMiC, where social purpose is woven into the fabric of their culture," says Marc Soberano, founder and executive director of Building Up. "With CMiC's support, we are poised to significantly expand both our operations and the training we can provide to our apprentices to help them find meaningful work in construction."

CMiC and the family of its late founder, Allen Berg, has committed to the unlimited matching of funds raised by employees. A skills-based volunteering program will support organizational development, as well as mentorship and tutoring to participants of the Building Up program.

About CMiC

As an industry pioneer, CMiC delivers complete and unified ERP and Field solutions for construction and capital projects firms. CMiC's powerful software transforms how firms optimize productivity, minimize risk and drive growth by planning and managing all financials, projects, resources, and content assets—from a Single Database Platform™. With customers throughout North America, CMiC serves one-quarter of ENR's Top 200 Contractors and hundreds of small and mid-sized construction firms, from general and specialty contractors to heavy/highway and project owners. For more information, please visit www.cmicglobal.com.

About Building Up

Based on successful non-profit social enterprise models across the country, Building Up was developed in Toronto to improve our city's environmental efficiency, affordable housing stock and, most of all, to create a real pathway for individuals experiencing barriers to enter apprenticeships and careers in the trades. For more information, please visit: https://www.buildingup.ca/

SOURCE Computer Methods International Inc. (CMiC)

Related Links

www.cmicglobal.com

