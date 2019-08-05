CMiC Named a 'Top 10 Winner' in Constructech Magazine's 2019 Constructech 50 Awards

The annual list recognizes CMiC's commitment to their products, customers and the broader construction technology community

TORONTO, Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - CMiC has been listed as a 'Top 10 Winner' in Constructech Magazine's 2019 Constructech 50 Awards. In its annual award, Constructech lists the most influential companies in the industry that consistently demonstrate excellence through their products and their impact on the construction community.

The multi-step selection process included research on each nominated company, input from industry advisors and an extensive judging round. "This year's Constructech 50 proves that these companies have the vision, intuition and stamina to continue to help the construction industry build bigger and better projects," says Peggy Smedley, editorial director of Constructech Magazine and president of Specialty Publishing Media. "These companies have truly built a business that is designed to stand the test of time by empowering employees to serve the industry well."

Constructech selected CMiC for its focus on innovation and long-term outlook—both rooted in its financial independence. In addition, the award panel highlighted the company's progressive culture and commitment to the community, as demonstrated through CMiC's funding of a multi-year scholarship program in partnership with ACE Mentor.

"We continue to fulfill our founder's vision for the company and his legacy as a builder, creator, mentor and education advocate. Being named a 'Top 10 Winner' in the 2019 Constructech 50 is confirmation of the value we have been delivering to our customers—and the community at large—for over 40 years," says Gord Rawlins, president & chief executive officer at CMiC. "We appreciate the recognition and would like to express our gratitude to the Constructech team for organizing another successful program."

This is the 9th consecutive year during which CMiC has been named a Constructech 50 winner.

About CMiC

As an industry pioneer, CMiC delivers complete and unified ERP and field solutions for construction and capital projects firms. CMiC's powerful software transforms how firms optimize productivity, minimize risk and drive growth by planning and managing all financials, projects, resources, and content assets—from a Single Database Platform™. With customers throughout North America, CMiC serves one-quarter of ENR's Top 200 Contractors and hundreds of small and mid-sized construction firms, from general and specialty contractors to heavy/highway and project owners. For more information, please visit www.cmicglobal.com.

About Constructech Magazine

Constructech, fierce advocates for construction, connects people, equipment, technology, and data. Constructech leads contractors and builders in today's digital transformation by leveraging information and emerging technologies, connected equipment, and must-have tools at the jobsite. For more information, please visit www.constructech.com

