CMMC Accreditation Board Certifies Quzara as a Registered Provider Organization

VIENNA, Va., Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Quzara LLC today announced they have been approved by the CMMC-AB as a Registered Provider Organization (RPO), enabling Quzara to provide non-certified advisory services to Organizations Seeking Certification (OSC) for the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC).

Quzara has 20+ years of experience assisting organizations in meeting federal compliance requirements and practices. This RPO approval further solidifies Quzara as a trusted partner in CMMC compliance with services & solutions that successfully enable organizations to protect critical information and meet CMMC requirements. This is especially relevant to Quzara Cybertorch™, a Managed Detection & Response (MDR) platform leveraging FedRAMP IL-4/5 Services with cleared, US Citizens.

"Quzara's RPO designation allows us to showcase our Compliance Advisory and Managed Security Operations capabilities to the Defense Industrial Base (DIB) and Organization Seeking Certification (OSCs). We look forward to the bringing our solutions to the DIB, MEP Centers and Industry Partners as we secure the Supply Chain."

About CMMC:

The Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) version 1.0 was released on January 31, 2020, and provides a unified standard for implementing cybersecurity across the Defense Industrial Base (DIB). Ultimately the end goal is for contractors to meet the appropriate level of certification for their organization in order to bid on any DoD contract. The AB has been screening applicants for RPO status to enable qualified vendors to assist contractors through the CMMC process.

RPOs, as described by the CMMC-AB are qualified as:

Aware – Employs trained staff in CMMC terminology

Registered Practitioner Staffed – Offers non-certified consultative services

Targeting – CMMC assessment preparation

Trusted – Bound by a professional code of conduct

Meeting each of the above requirements, Quzara is now trusted by the CMMC-AB to deliver cybersecurity solutions and services, helping organizations meet CMMC & NIST SP 800-171 requirements.

NIST 800-171 and CMMC L2-L5 have security monitoring, vulnerability management, and 24/7 SOC requirements, all of which can be met through Quzara's Managed Detection and Response platform Quzara Cybertorch™. Cybertorch™ allows its users to inherit and meet these controls and easily document them in a Systems Security Plan (SSP). Learn more about Cybertorch™ by visiting https://www.cybertorch.com/.

About Quzara:

Quzara LLC is a WOSB, SBA 8(a) certified, and GSA HAC SINS approved Cybersecurity firm based in the Washington D.C Metropolitan area. Quzara provides compliance advisory, security engineering, and managed security services. Quzara also runs US Citizen only/24x7x365 Managed Detection & Response (MDR) Platform on a FedRAMP Authorized service environment on Azure Government. Learn more by visiting https://www.quzara.com or emailing us at [email protected]

