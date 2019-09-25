CMMC Auditor Marketplace Connects Department of Defense Contractors With Compliance Auditors, Free Service From ComplyUp

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Beginning as early as January, up to 300,000 Defense Contractors will rush to identify and hire an accredited auditor before the CMMC requirement hits DoD RFPs in late 2020, shows research conducted by ComplyUp. The Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification is intended to serve as a verification mechanism to ensure appropriate levels of cybersecurity practices and processes are in place for companies doing business with the DoD. This oncoming wave of demand will be driven by a series of statements published by the DoD: "All companies conducting business with the DoD must be certified" and an organization's CMMC certification level as determined by an accredited auditor will be used as a "go / no go decision" for DoD contract awards1.

ComplyUp offers cloud-based compliance solutions including its flagship ComplyUp Assessment Platform.?

Many established managed service providers and cybersecurity firms are formulating strategies to market their anticipated CMMC auditor accreditation as a new corporate capability. As CMMC awareness grows, defense contractors will begin searching for these firms en masse. ComplyUp's CMMC Auditor Marketplace provides a central location for these two distinct groups to connect.

Auditors looking to list their organization in the Marketplace should complete the Inclusion Request Form.

1 https://www.acq.osd.mil/cmmc/faq.html

Media Contact:



Matthew Majot, ComplyUp

Phone: (813) 344 2213

Email: matt@complyup.com

For questions about the marketplace, contact ComplyUp at info@complyup.com.

Follow ComplyUp's updates through LinkedIn.

