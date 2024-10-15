CMMC Published: Summit 7 Releases Guidance on Navigating the CMMC Program Rule

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Summit 7, the trusted partner for DoD cybersecurity, compliance, and managed services released guidance today to help contractors prepare for the newly finalized Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) ruling. This critical milestone solidifies CMMC as a mandatory requirement for all DoD contractors handling Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI).

The finalization of the CMMC ruling – known formally as the 32 CFR Part 170 ruling, or the "Program Rule" for CMMC – is the culmination of years of cybersecurity rulemaking progress. This CMMC Program Rule mandates that all contractors in the Defense Industrial Base who handle Controlled Unclassified Information or Federal Contract Information must comply with strict cybersecurity standards. While the government's phased rollout will take time, prime contractors are already expecting CMMC requirements to be met by subcontractors. Summit 7 urges contractors to act now, as the demand for compliance services will grow and strain available resources.

"The finalization of CMMC Program Rule marks the culmination of nearly a decade of rulemaking intent on improving the cybersecurity posture of America's defense supply chain," said Summit 7 CEO Scott Edwards. "Over the next 36-48 months, roughly 80,000 companies in the Defense Industrial Base are going to have to meet these requirements set by CMMC, and we're here to help them today just like we have been for the last 8 years. We are committed to helping contractors Protect the American Dream into the future."

CMMC Preparation: Next Steps

No matter where contractors are in their CMMC journey, Summit 7 recommends using their CMMC Pathfinder Tool to develop and/or refine their plan for CMMC compliance. For those who are looking to setup a compliant environment as quickly as possible, they recommend exploring a Managed CUI Enclave. For those needing leadership buy-in, Summit 7 offers a MSP Cost Benefit Analysis to help justify the necessary investments.

For those who have already begun their compliance efforts but are unsure of their progress, Summit 7 recommends a Level 2 Gap Analysis to help clarify current standing and next steps. Summit 7 also provides tools like the MSP Grader tool to evaluate whether your existing external service provider is prepared for CMMC. Summit 7 also provides a wealth of webinars, guides, and blogs to assist throughout the compliance process.

About Summit 7

Summit 7 is the trusted partner for DoD cybersecurity, compliance, and managed services, with the largest team of certified experts in the Defense Industrial Base (DIB). They leverage that expertise to provide top-tier consulting services in CMMC, NIST SP 800-171, and DFARS. Summit 7 has earned multiple U.S. Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards and is recognized globally as a security leader. As the trusted compliant MSP/MSSP provider for the DIB, Summit 7 continues to set the standard for cybersecurity excellence.

For more information on how Summit 7 can help your organization achieve compliance, visit Summit 7 or contact our team today.

