CMN Sports and Relevent to Present Colombia vs. Argentina in Post-World Cup Match Sept. 11 at MetLife Stadium

"We're delighted to partner with Relevent and look forward to hosting this match," said Henry Cárdenas, President of CMN Sports. "Argentina is a powerhouse, loaded with impressive talent, while Colombia has shown enormous potential during this World Cup. We hope fans will enjoy this South American rivalry in a post-World Cup celebration."

Currently ranked 16th in the world by FIFA, Colombia's experienced roster includes Bayern Munich superstar James Rodriguez — the top goalscorer at Brazil 2014 — as well as goalkeeper David Ospina (Arsenal), defenders Santiago Arias (PSV) and Davinson Sanchez (Tottenham), midfielder Juan Cuadrado (Juventus) and forward Radamel Falcao (Monaco).

Following a 2-1 loss to Japan and a 3-0 win over Poland, Los Cafeteros, who have qualified for the World Cup six times, will face Senegal on June 28 in their final match at the group stage in Russia and look to advance to the knockout phase as they did four years ago in Brazil.

"Relevent is committed to bringing the incredible culture and enthusiasm of international soccer to the U.S. and this match is sure to deliver that excitement to new and established fans alike," said Charlie Stillitano, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of Relevent.

Led by FC Barcelona star and five-time FIFA Player of the Year Lionel Messi, Argentina advanced to the Round of 16 in Russia on June 26 as Messi and Marcos Rojo each tallied to help the CONMEBOL giants to a 2-1 win over Nigeria. La Albiceleste, which has twice lifted soccer's most prestigious hardware—in 1978 and 1986—are set to face France on June 30.

Argentina's accomplished roster also includes midfielders Ever Banega (Sevilla), Javier Mascherano (Hebei Fortune) and Angel Di María (PSG), and forwards Sergio Agüero (Manchester City), Gonzalo Higuaín (Juventus) and Paulo Dybala (Juventus).

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cmn-sports-and-relevent-to-present-colombia-vs-argentina-in-post-world-cup-match-sept-11-at-metlife-stadium-300672989.html

SOURCE CMN Sports

Related Links

http://www.cmnevents.com

