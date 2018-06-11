CMN Sports Partners with Relevent to Present Colombia vs. Venezuela Sept. 7 at Hard Rock Stadium

"CMN Sports is excited to partner with Relevent to showcase these talented teams," said Henry Cárdenas, President of CMN Sports. "Colombia is a World Cup contender and has shown enormous potential, making them a very tough opponent for Venezuela. We hope fans will enjoy this South American rivalry at one of the most iconic stadiums in the country."

Currently ranked 16th in the world by FIFA, Colombia earned their ticket to Russia/2018 after a hard-fought 1-1 draw with Peru on Oct. 10, 2017 in Lima. Bayern Munich superstar James Rodriguez slotted home his second-half effort to give Los Cafeteros their sixth berth at the grand tournament. On June 19, Head Coach José Pékerman will lead his side against Japan, followed by matches against Poland on June 24 and Senegal on June 28 in group play.

"Relevent is committed to bringing the incredible culture and enthusiasm of international soccer to the U.S. and this match is sure to deliver that excitement to new and established fans alike," said Charlie Stillitano, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of Relevent. "We look forward to celebrating both of these national teams and building even further on a major summer of soccer."

In five previous World Cup appearances, Colombia saw its best performance at Brazil in 2014 when it reached the quarterfinals but fell to the host country. The Tricolor have made 21 appearances at Copa América, winning the tournament in 2001 while being runners-up in 1975.

Besides the deft Rodriguez—winner of the Golden Boot at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil—Colombia's experienced roster includes veteran goalkeeper David Ospina (Arsenal), defenders Santiago Arias (PSV) and Davinson Sanchez (Tottenham), midfielder Juan Cuadrado (Juventus) and forward/captain Radamel Falcao (Monaco).

Venezuela, the only South American nation never to have earned a berth at the FIFA World Cup, is currently led by former international goalkeeper Rafael Dudamel. Given its recent call-ups, La Vinotinto seem to have set new World Cup aspirations by fielding a mix of veteran players and rising stars including captain Tomás Rincón, defenders José Velásquez (Veracruz) and Rolf Feltscher (L.A. Galaxy), midfielder Júnior Moreno (D.C. United) and forward Josef Martínez (Atlanta United).

Under Dudamel, Venezuela reached the quarterfinals of the Copa América Centenario in 2016. The CONMEBOL nation, currently ranked 39th in the world by FIFA, saw its most successful Copa América campaign in 2011 when it reached the semifinals but fell to Paraguay to finish fourth in the 43rd edition of the tournament.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cmn-sports-partners-with-relevent-to-present-colombia-vs-venezuela-sept-7-at-hard-rock-stadium-300663821.html

SOURCE CMN Sports