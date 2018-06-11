CMN Sports, Relevent Announce International Friendly Featuring Argentina vs. Guatemala Sept. 7 at The Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

A portion of ticket sales will be donated to relief efforts in Guatemala following the eruption of the Volcano of Fire on June 3 which has left the nation devastated.

"We're delighted to partner with Relevent and look forward to hosting this match featuring two very distinct but exciting teams," said Henry Cárdenas, President of CMN Sports. "Argentina is a powerhouse and a favorite to win it all in Russia, while Guatemala's young players are eager to compete again at the international level. It also gives us great joy to donate part of the proceeds from the game to relief efforts in Guatemala."

Led by FC Barcelona star and five-time FIFA Player of the Year Lionel Messi, Argentina is set to open group play in Russia against debutant Iceland—a team they have never faced before—on June 16, followed by matches against Croatia (June 21) and Nigeria (June 26). La Albiceleste, which has qualified for the World Cup 17 times, secured its berth to Russia/2018 on Oct.10, 2017 off a Messi hat-trick in a 3-1 win over Ecuador.

The CONMEBOL giant, with Jorge Sampaoli at the helm, holds the 8th spot in the FIFA World Rankings and hopes to lift soccer's most prestigious showpiece this summer having already captured the title in 1978 (Argentina) and 1986 (Mexico). The team were runners up in 1930, 1990, and 2014. In Copa América action, Argentina has won the championship 14 times. Its world-class roster also boasts defender Marcos Rojo (Manchester United), midfielders Javier Mascherano (Hebei Fortune) and Angel Di María (PSG), and forwards Sergio Agüero (Manchester City), Gonzalo Higuaín (Juventus) and Paulo Dybala (Juventus).

"Relevent is committed to bringing the incredible culture and enthusiasm of international soccer to the U.S. and this match is sure to deliver that excitement to new and established fans alike," said Charlie Stillitano, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of Relevent. "We look forward to celebrating both of these national teams and their fans, while honoring all of those affected by the natural disaster in Guatemala."

Guatemala have yet to appear in a FIFA World Cup. Los Chapines captured the CONCACAF (Gold Cup) Championship in 1967 and the Copa Centroamericana, contested by the national teams that are part of the Union Centroamericana de Fútbol (UNCAF), in 2001. They have made three appearances at the Olympic games (1968, 1976, and 1988) and 17 appearances at the Gold Cup, reaching the semifinals in 1996 and the quarterfinals in 2007 and 2011.

FIFA recently lifted a two-year ban of the Guatemalan Soccer Federation (FEDEFUT) following a corruption scandal in 2016, clearing the way for the Central Americans to resume international competition. Guatemala's all-time leading scorer, Carlos Ruiz, retired in April 2017 after an illustrious career with both club and country, but rising stars such as Carlos Mejía (Comunicaciones) and Jefrey Payeras (L.A. Galaxy), as well as veteran playmaker Marco Pappa (Municipal), provide a solid foundation in the team's quest to reach Qatar/2022.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cmn-sports-relevent-announce-international-friendly-featuring-argentina-vs-guatemala-sept-7-at-the-los-angeles-memorial-coliseum-300663943.html

SOURCE CMN Sports