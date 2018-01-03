CMN Sports to Present Peru vs. Iceland In World Cup Preparation Match March 27 at Red Bull Arena

Led by Head Coach Ricardo Gareca, Peru secured the last berth at the world's biggest sporting event with a 2-0 win over New Zealand on November 15 in Lima. Jefferson Farfán and Christian Ramos each tallied to catapult the Incas to their first World Cup appearance in 36 years. They join Argentina, Brazil, Colombia and Uruguay as the South American contingent to compete in Russia this summer.

"We're delighted to host two of the most electrifying teams to participate at this year's World Cup," said Henry Cárdenas, President of CMN Sports. "Peru's nearly four-decade wait is over, while all eyes will be on Iceland in their World Cup debut. We hope this game will create even more excitement for fans of the beautiful game everywhere."

Currently ranked 11th in the world by FIFA, Peru is set to kick off World Cup play against Group C opponent Denmark on June 16, followed by matches against France and Australia on June 21 and June 26, respectively. The South Americans have appeared four times at the grand tournament, having made their last appearance at the 1982 World Cup in Spain. In 29 Copa América appearances, La Blanquirroja (The White-and-Red) have twice captured the coveted championship (1939 and 1975).

Iceland will make their first-ever World Cup appearance in Russia this summer. The newcomers became the smallest country by population to ever clinch a spot at the World Cup on October 9, when they defeated Kosovo 2-0 on goals by star playmaker Gylfi Sigurdsson and Johann Gudmundsson. Head Coach Heimir Hallgrímsson jumpstarted the team's fairy-tale campaign by leading the Strákarnir okkar (Our Boys) to the quarterfinals of the Euro 2016 by eliminating England in their stunning, first-ever appearance at the tournament.

Iceland is set to make their World Cup debut against Lionel Messi's Argentina (Group D) on June 16 in Moscow. They will then face Nigeria on June 22 in Volgograd and Croatia on June 26 in Rostov-On-Don. They are currently ranked 22nd in the world by FIFA.

